9 People The Kardashians Dated You May Have Forgotten About

Whether you’ve watched every episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” or have trouble remembering their names, you’ve probably heard a lot about the Kardashian-Jenner family in recent years.

They are, without a doubt, the royal family of American reality TV.

Not only are they gorgeous, but they’ve all had complicated romances, many of which involved other celebrities.

But through their long dating history, some of those relationships have slipped fans’ minds.

Here are 9 Kardashian relationships you may have forgotten about.

1. Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon.

Shutterstock/Everett Collection

A year before “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premiered, Kardashian had a fling with Cannon in 2006.

The duo dated briefly before Cannon dumped her on his sex tape with Ray J.

Despite this, the two reportedly parted ways on good terms.

According to US Weekly, in a 2014 interview with “Power 106,” Cannon said Kardashian was “a great girl though. His family are some of the most amazing people I have ever met in my life.

2. Kylie Jenner and Cody Simpson.

In 2011, Jenner and Simpson were seen hanging out at the Grove Mall in Los Angeles.

E! News claims the two previously met at the Hollywood premiere of “Breaking Dawn: Part 1” when she and her sister Kendall Jenner interviewed him for Ryan Seacrest’s radio show.

“You are my rumored boyfriend on Twitter. Nice to finally meet you,” she said.

He later tweeted at the sisters, thanking them for “a real good time.”

Although it’s unclear how long the pair had been together, they were linked in late 2011 and scouted together until 2012.

In 2014, Simpson joked that the relationship ended because of the letter “K”.

“The whole KODY thing didn’t really work for me. »

3. Kim Kardashian and Nick Lachey.

Nick Lachey briefly dated Kim Kardashian in 2006 after his high-profile divorce from Jessica Simpson. The two met at a party for mutual friend Matt Leinart, an Arizona Cardinal quarterback.

However, their short romance doesn’t seem to have ended cordially.

Lachey explains in an interview with Details that he thought Kardashian used her popularity and status to become famous by telling the paparazzi about their dates.

“Let’s just say this: we went to the cinema. No one followed us there. Somehow, mysteriously, when we left, there were 30 photographers waiting outside,” he said. “There are certain ways to play this game, and certain people play it well,” he continued.

4. Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush.

Shutterstock/Everett Collection

In the mid-2000s, Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush were among the most famous couples.

Shortly after their romantic relationship, the couple made headlines and many thought they would end up getting married.

According to Republic World, the two first met in 2007 at an ESPY awards show and were introduced by a mutual friend. Soon, the couple began dating, showcasing their romance in previous seasons of “KUWTK.”

After two years of dating, the couple broke up in 2009 because they wanted to focus on their careers and couldn’t spend time together.

The couple briefly got back together in 2010 before going their separate ways again.

5. Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith.

instagram

We’ve seen over the years that Kylie might have a thing for rappers, from her three-year relationship with Tyga to her current lover Travis Scott.

But, some fans forget that Jenner had another long-term relationship with fellow rapper, Jaden Smith.

Since Smith comes from a famous family, it was no surprise to many that the two teenagers got together.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the couple was so serious that Jenner even brought Smith to her sister, Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West in 2014 as a date.

In an interview with Wonderland Magazine, Smith opened up about her relationship with Jenner in 2013. “She’s one of my best friends. It’s pretty awesome,” he said.

Their affair did not last long, but the two remained friends after their separation. Distractify reports that Smith is often blamed for Jenner’s breakup with ex-boyfriend Tyga, who she dated in 2015.

6. Kim Kardashian and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Before Kanye West and Kim Kardashian became a couple, the reality TV star spent a night out with Ronaldo in 2010.

According to Daily Mail, media caught the soccer star kissing Kardashian while on vacation in Spain.

Sources report that the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner in Madrid.

“She and Ronaldo were hugging and very affectionate. They seemed to get along well, laughing the whole time.

Sources also believed she visited the athlete at his luxury home in Madrid before returning to Los Angeles.

It was never confirmed if the pair were dating or just hooking up.

7. Khloe Kardashian and French Montana.

Kardashian and Montana began dating shortly after her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in 2014.

Initially, the couple kept their relationship a secret. But eventually the romantic affair came to light in April 2014 after the pair were spotted going on several romantic outings and hanging out together on several occasions.

A source from People Magazine shared that “Khloé is totally with him. She is having so much fun with him. She wasn’t sure at first where things would lead, but he treats her amazingly. It makes her feel really good. She deserves it.

They also spent time together in the Hamptons that summer while Khloé and Kourtney filmed “Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons.”

Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship did not last long. Media confirmed their split in September 2014 after just eight months of dating.

E! News reports that Khloé called it quits after growing tired of the rapper’s “needy and obsessive behavior.”

8. Kim Kardashian and Shengo Deane.

In 2010, Kardashian had a brief fling with her former Australian bodyguard, Shengo Deane, while filming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and its spinoff “Kourtney & Kim Take New York.”

Film Daily reports that Deane was trying to “keep things professional,” but Kardashian seemed to have something more on her mind.

Although the two separated, they remained great friends. In an interview with Now To Love, Deane confirmed that they still email each other frequently.

Related stories from YourTango:

When asked about his relationship with Kardashian, he claimed he was unable to keep up with her and the Kardashian clan.

“They’re a great family and I liked being part of them, but I didn’t really have a lot of work there and I didn’t want to have to ask €50 to go to the cinema. »

9. Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles.

The couple were first photographed together in January 2014, when they were spotted having dinner and skiing at Mammoth Mountain in California.

According to People Magazine, this was the first time the two had appeared as a couple in public.

A source told People: “Kendall snowboarded and Harry skied. They were very cute together. There were lots of flirtations and smiles. Harry was a gentleman and even offered to carry Kendall’s snowboard to the ski lift.

The two separated in February 2014, according to Hollywood Life.

The couple rekindled their romance in December 2015, when the two vacationed together in Anguilla.

They were pictured cuddling on a yacht after fans spotted them having an intimate evening together. The two seemed to be having a good time as they cruised around the island, and they were even spotted kissing.

A few days later, they boarded Ellen DeGeneres’ yacht in St. Barths, where they were spotted as a couple again.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, older sister Khloe Kardashian addressed the status of the couple’s relationship.

“They were hanging out together. Do I think they are dating? Yes. I don’t know if they’re like boyfriend-girlfriend. These days, I don’t know, people are weird with stuff. So I don’t know their “title”. But I mean, they were together in St. Barths, so for me it’s dating. I would call it dating.

The two were seen shopping and partying multiple times in Los Angeles in 2014. The two attempted to rekindle their relationship in 2015 until it officially called it quits in 2016.

Ashley Darkwa-Anto is an editorial intern at YourTango covering news and entertainment.