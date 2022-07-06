9 photos of the house that Emma Stone put up for sale in Malibu: she is asking for 4.5 million dollars | Famous
Emma Stone’s house in photos
According to the luxury real estate company Sotheby’s International Realty, the star published on June 19 that his home, located in Malibu, California, will be for sale because he decided to move to Austin, Texas.
In order to attract the attention of customers, a series of photographs were published along with the advertisement, showing the property and the different spaces in detail.
The house occupies 163 square meters and 1.27 hectares; It also has 3 bedrooms, one main and two for guests, as well as two bathrooms.
While the exterior doesn’t look impressive, once you see what’s inside you’ll want to buy it right away.
It was built in 1958 and is located on a hillside in Malibu, making the views of the sea and the beach more than impressive, especially at night.
The minimalist room with white and brown furniture gives it a sober style, additionally the space captures the greatest amount of light, since its large windows give it natural lighting.
Its kitchen, which was remodeled by Stone herself, is equipped with high-end appliances and stone countertops to give it a more sophisticated touch.
This part of the house includes two windows on the roof for better use of sunlight, something not very common to see.
Its main bedroom is composed with a bed for two people, sliding doors and a direct view of the sea.
Its windows let you appreciate the wide view of the natural landscape and have their curtains to have greater privacy.
The bathroom does not have the typical white mosaics, which makes it have a more fun and unique design without losing style.
The blue sink and gold accents immediately stand out in an understated way.
The Hollywood actress bought said property 4 years ago for the amount of 3.3 million dollars; however, its price rose to 4.5 million dollars due to its decoration and the renovations made.
It also boasts a game room, office, and a small patio to feel the sea breeze and fresh air more closely.
In fact, the farm has been recognized on several occasions by Cottages & Gardens magazine, which is dedicated to presenting the best of architecture and design of luxury buildings in different parts of the United States, such as the Hamptons and New York.
Being this house on a hillside, it was essential that it had an exceptional terrace, and to make it a cozy place it has three armchairs and a fire to light on the coldest days.
Its location sets the property apart from other residences, making it ideal for those seeking maximum privacy and zero outside distractions.
It is impossible not to want to live in it now that you know it in detail!