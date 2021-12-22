9 regions at risk, half of Italy in semi-lockdown? – Free Daily





New Year’s Eve in the orange zone? Several Regions risk this scenario due to the strong increase in infections in the last eight weeks. All without having yet been flooded by the Omicron tsunami, which in the meantime is bringing Britain to its knees. Suffice it to say that the latest bulletin records 30,798 infections and 153 deaths. At the moment those who risk the most, as reported by the Messenger, are the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, but also all the Regions that are already in the yellow zone: Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Marche, Veneto; and those that are approaching us, that is Lazio, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna.

The upcoming holidays, Christmas and New Year, don’t help. The doctor Guido Rasi has already issued the sentence: “Italy is approaching the orange zone”. A black prediction he talked about as well Luca Zaia in Veneto: “Our model says that until the first week of January we will be growing with infections and slowly we approach the orange area“. What is worrying is not only the data on infections, but also that on hospitalizations and deaths: as noted in the latest ISS monitoring, intensive hospitalizations went from 811 last week to 917 in 7 days, while ordinary ones did a leap of a thousand units, going from 6,333 to 7,338.

To pass from the yellow zone to the orange zone, there must be an incidence higher than 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, 30% of beds occupied in ordinary wards and 20% in intensive care. For the red zone, on the other hand, the incidence must always be higher than 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while the beds occupied in ordinary wards and in intensive care they rise to 40 and 30%. What would change in the orange zone? In reality, there would be new restrictions only for the unvaccinated. Without a vaccine or Covid recovery, for example, you will not be able to have coffee at the counter, eat outside in a restaurant or enter shopping centers on holidays and days before holidays. Also, it will be necessary at least a tampon to leave your municipality of residence.