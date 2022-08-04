9 R’n’B singers and rappers to listen to this summer

They are not as well known as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and SZA but these American and English singers and rappers already have everything to be stars. Focus on the artists who released the best songs of the summer in terms of hip-hop and R’n’B.

1. Doechii Jaylah Hickmon aka Doechii is a 23-year-old singer and rapper from Tampa, Florida. who had the honor of being featured in Barack Obama’s new summer Spotify playlist. A deserved highlight for the one who, since 2016, mixes pop, dance and hip-hop with brio. Influenced by Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill, the artist also has lessons in ballet, tap, gymnastics, comedy and cheerleading choreography. In short, the interpreter of the ultra sexy house tube persuasive (2022), which has already collaborated with Missy Elliott and SZA, looks like a future star.

2. GloRilla In just a few (daring) tracks and clips, American rapper from Memphis GloRilla has become one of the figures to follow in American hip-hop, imposing a presence and a banter that evoke stars of the genre like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. In the music video for Tomorrow (viewed more than 3 million times), she twerks in a private jet, accompanied by friends of hers who hold wads of cash between their manicured nails. The boundless energy displayed by the artist, as well as his charisma, suggests that GloRilla should sparkle in the months to come.

3. Latto Alyssa Michelle Stephens aka Latto (ex-Mulatto)is a 23-year-old American rapper who participated in the reality television show The Rap Game in 2016. Since then, she has released several acclaimed mixtapes, albums and singles including the addictive Big Energy (2021). Little known in France, Latto is a popular figure in the United States where she has collaborated with Future, Gucci Mane, Mariah Carey and Saweetie. We even saw her in the incendiary clip of WAP (2020) by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

4. Flo The English R’n’B trio Flo succeeded, in a single hit, Cardboard box, to attract fans as prestigious as Missy Elliot and SZA. It must be said that this piece which speaks of drawing a line under his ex-boyfriends has something to seduce. With its vintage production and its suave and innocent vocal harmonies, it instantly takes us back to the R’n’B of the 90s and 2000s, somewhere between Destiny’s Child, the duo Brandy & Monica and TLC.

5. Lala&ce Charismatic rapper with poisonous charm and ultra badass LGBT iconthe Lyonnaise Lala &ce returns this summer with the invigorating SunSystem, an EP bursting with sunshine and carnal dancehall-reggaeton hits. A beautiful tribute to the Ivorian roots of an artist who does not forget who she is even when she eyes the stars of mainstream success.

6. Flo Milli The earthy rapper from Alabama Tamia Monique Carter aka Flo Milli, owes much of its fame to TikTok. Indeed, songs such as Beef FloMix (2020) and In the Party (2020) have gone viral on the Gen Z favorite platform. But the 22-year-old artist hands down the buzz. A flow as sunny as it is sharp, clever lyrics and a magnetic aura make him one of the most promising figures in contemporary American hip-hop. And his first album, You Still Here, Ho? (released on July 20), very influenced by the 2000s and including a featuring with the fascinating Rico Nasty, only confirms his talent.

7.Mabel

At 26, Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey, better known as Mabel, confirms this with a very successful second disco-R’n’B-dance-pop album, About Last Night… (released on July 15) that we were right to bet on it from its beginnings. It must be said that the British singer-songwriter of Swedish origin has something to draw from. His mother is none other than 90s hip-hop icon Neneh Cherry, and his father, Cameron McVey, is a producer who has worked with Massive Attack, Portishead and All Saints. But it’s a safe bet that with such a versatile voice and such a cheerful charisma, Mabel would have broken into the music industry even without a piston.

8. Lakeyah Lakeyah Danaee Robinson aka Lakeyah, 21, is a rapper from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. First specialized in slam, at the beginning of her adolescence, she began rapping at the age of 15. A few years later, she moved to Atlanta and became noted for her energetic freetstyles. Since then, the fame of the artist has continued to climb and several of his songs have accumulated millions of views on Youtube. The one who is an ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty recently released a real hit, the sparkling Mind Yo Businesson which she invited the talented Latto.