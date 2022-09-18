9 Rules Kylie Jenner’s Babysitters Follow

Being a mother of two while pursuing a career in her own right isn’t easy, just ask Kylie Jenner.

Jenner shares her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and a 7-month-old son with Travis Scott and tried to raise them as best she could.

However, being the owner and founder of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, and starring on the reality show, “The Kardashians” can take up a lot of Jenner’s time.

As a result, Jenner sought the help of nannies so she could maintain a good career while giving her children a good education.

Here are 9 rules that Kylie Jenner’s nannies follow:

1. There is a strict verification process.

The makeup mogul had no plans to hire a nanny when Stormi was born in 2018, however, she soon realized how difficult it would be to do it on her own.

She decided to go the extra mile and hired four nannies for her children who have to go through a strict hiring process.

“They’ve all been thoroughly vetted and she keeps them rotating,” a source told Life&Style magazine. “As a first-time mother, there are a lot of things she’s not sure of. She wants to make sure Stormi gets the best possible care.

2. Nannies need to brief Kylie throughout the day.

Jenner is often busy every day at work, but she doesn’t want that to interfere with being a mom, so she asks her nannies to keep her up to date with her children throughout the day.

In a YouTube video documenting a day in the life of Jenner, she can be seen getting photos and videos of her nannies from Stormi with her cousins.

Jenner is also seen talking to Stormi via video before heading to one of her meetings for the day.

3. No germ transmitted to children.

When Stormi was a newborn, Jenner and Scott made sure to take extra precautions to keep their baby safe.

All their staff. including nannies. needed to maintain good health when around Stormi.

“Kylie has boxes of medical masks to wear around Stormi because she doesn’t want her exposed to any germs, she’s still brand new,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time.

In fact, anyone who has visited the couple and Stormi has also been asked to take further action.

The source added, “Kylie requires all guests to wear them. »

4. Several nannies are assigned to each child.

Just as Jenner hired four nannies for Stormi when she was born, she did the same for her son.

When the 7-month-old baby was born, Jenner pulled out all the stops and hired eight nannies for him.

Similar to Stormi’s nannies, her son’s nannies are also strictly vetted, according to Mirror.

By having multiple nannies assigned to each child, Jenner can be assured that her children are well taken care of.

5. Nannies must be willing to travel.

Jenner and Scott regularly travel around the world for work, touring and vacations and Jenner would prefer her nannies accompany them to look after their children.

According to DailyMail, in 2018, when Jenner and Scott went on their first family vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands, Stormi’s nanny had to take care of her.

6. Nannies must follow Kylie and Travis’ “self-discipline” rules.

Scott said: “We’re trying to create a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, ‘Okay, you know you have to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up until 11 or are you going to sleep now?’ And it’s so cool [to hear her say]’I’m going to put you all to sleep!’”

As the couple believe in a more relaxed parenting style, they expect their nanny to follow the same rule when it comes to their children.

7. Nannies have to keep secrets.

Since Jenner and Scott are high-profile celebrities, they find it necessary to keep certain things under wraps.

Their children are no exception to this rule as nannies also have to keep certain things confidential.

While the couple said their 7-month-old son’s name was Wolf, his real name has yet to be revealed to the public.

Moreover, his face is a mystery to the public.

However, this rule may seem to apply to all members of the Kardashian family as they are known to have strict NDAs.

8. They should be on call 24/7.

All Kardashian/Jenner moms have this rule for their nannies and it seems Kylie has implemented it with hers as well.

According to Radar, whether it is day or night, nannies must be available for children.

9. Nannies are not allowed to be on their phones.

Kylie wants her nannies to just focus on her children while they work and don’t want them to be distracted.

Kim Kardashian also forces her nannies to follow this rule and is pretty strict if they break it.

She told The Sun: ‘No nanny is allowed to have a mobile phone while working – it is a dismissable offense to be caught with one. »

Sanika Nalgirkar is a news and entertainment writer for YourTango. She holds a master’s degree in creative writing. See more of his writings on his website.