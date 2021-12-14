9 show the settings, released in 2022 – Nerd4.life

Prime Matter and Nightdive Studios have announced a collaboration for the release of the sci-fi action-adventure System Shock; Nightdive Studios’ remake of the acclaimed 90s first-person immersive video game. The game will arrive on PC and consoles in 2022. New ones have also been shared images in 21: 9, which you can see in the gallery below.

The Images shared by the developers allow us to see various settings of System Shock. Players will be able to explore the space station where they will find various types of enemies, both mutant and robotic, well shown in the images above. We also see some of the weapons that we will be able to use, both hand-to-hand weapons and guns for ranged combat.

There official description of the game reads: “Set on an abandoned space station, players must survive in a hostile environment and defeat SHODAN (Sentient Hyper-Optimized Data Access Network), an evil artificial intelligence bent on destroying humanity. The new System Shock is a remake of all the effects of the 1994 original, which combines its beloved core gameplay with all-new HD graphics, updated controls, a revamped interface, and remastered sound and music. ”

“System Shock has been a true act of love and our goal has always been to deliver a game that is as close to perfect as possible,” he said. Stephen Kick, Founder and CEO of Nightdive Studios.

“We are excited about partner with Prime Matter to achieve this and we consider it an important step in the growth of Nightdive Studios. It will allow us to introduce System Shock to fans around the world, in both digital and physical formats, as well as fully honor our commitments to our fans and, in particular, our thousands of supporters on Kickstarter, without whom this game it would never have been possible. “