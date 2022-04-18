9 smartphones cheaper than the iPhone 13

If you are looking for cheaper alternatives to smartphones than the iPhone 13, this is the perfect article, today we bring you a total of 9 phones that you can buy for less money than the recent iPhone 13 and that have performance and features equal to or better than Apple’s smartphone.

The smartphone market is huge. The companies have endless mobiles within the different ranges. Manzana is one of those companies he knows that his mobiles are going to succeedas has been the case with the iPhone 13, but which has a very high price and that we will improve.

Next, we will show you our personal selection of the best smartphones you can buy as an alternative to the iPhone 13 And best of all, they will be much cheaper, but first of all, let’s see what features the iPhone 13 has to be able to place it in a price range.

The iPhone 13 It is the latest smartphone model from the Apple company. Has a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display. It has the new chip A15 Bionic. It has a 12 MP dual camera with wide angle and ultra wide angle. You can buy it with several storage options: 128, 256, or 512GB and in various colors with a price from €819. Let us now turn to the alternatives.

8 cheap Samsung phones in 2022

Galaxy S21

The Korean brand delighted us just over a year ago with the arrival of the Samsung S21 range. A new design with a triple camera system that will surprise you. The Galaxy S21 It has Samsung’s own Exynos processor and a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen.

your memory RAM is 8GB and it has several storage options that start from 128 GB to 512 GB. It is compatible with 5G networks and its battery will last a long time thanks to its 4,000 mAh with fast charge 25W

Buy: Samsung Galaxy S21 €598 (Amazon)

Xiaomi 12

The Chinese giant Xiaomi, not surprisingly, is that its latest mobile model, the Xiaomi 12 is a tough rival to the iPhone 13. The Xiaomi 12 has a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Its triple camera has a 50 MP main sensor, has a memory 8GB RAM and a storage memory that varies between 128 and 256 GB. Their battery is 4,500 mAh and is available in 3 colors. Of course, it is a cheaper smartphone than the iPhone 13.

Buy: Xiaomi 12 € 799.99 (Amazon)

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus is one of the leading Chinese manufacturers. We could say that their products are among the best smartphones on the market. He has many rivals, but the OnePlus 9 Pro it has very few. Their screen is 6.7 inches WQHD + AMOLED with 120Hz.

Its processor is a Snapdragon 888, its RAM memory is 12GB and has a storage of 256 GB. It has a quad camera made by Hasselblad with a 48 MP sensor. Their battery is 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charge.

Buy: OnePlus 9 Pro 5G €769 (Amazon)

iPhone 13 Mini

Yes, a cheaper smartphone than the iPhone 13 is its little brother, the iPhone 13 Mini. There are still lovers of small mobiles and the fact is that manufacturers are aware of making them bigger and bigger, but Apple is not. The iPhone 13 Mini brings a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display.

It has the same processor as its big brother, the A15 Bionicyou can buy it with a storage that varies from 128 up to 512GB. Best of all is the range of up to 6 different colors. Has a dual camera with wide angle and UGA.

Buy: iPhone 13 Mini €759 (Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy S21+

The big brother of the S21 series, the Galaxy S21+ It has an attractive design with a larger screen, specifically 6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its processor is the Exynos 2100 manufacturing in 5 nm.

It has a memory 8GB RAM and various internal memory options starting from 128 GB. Its triple camera has a 64 MP sensor and with its 4,000mAh battery you will have a long duration, in addition, it is compatible with fast charge of 25 W.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy S21+ €697 (Amazon)

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo has been launching great beasts in terms of smartphones on the market for a few years. The design of the Find X3 Pro captivated many people and its benefits even more. Has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and 120 Hz. Inside we can see.

Snapdragon 888 processor, memory 12GB RAM expandable. Their internal memory is 256 GB and the best, its quad camera with a 50 MP sensor and a microscope sensor with a ring of light. In our review of the Oppo Find X3 Pro we were able to test it to the fullest and it is a great mobile.

Buy: Oppo Find X3 Pro €779 (Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3

The folding ones are still somewhat complex smartphones, and not everyone wants a mobile with two screens or that folds, but for those who do want it, the Galaxy ZFlip 3 it is a great alternative to the iPhone 13 and cheaper.

The Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and an outer 1.9-inch. Have 8 GB of RAM and a storage of 256 GB. It has a Snapdragon 888 and a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charge.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 €726.23 (Amazon)

Realme GT 2 Pro

Another of the largest Chinese manufacturers that wants to break into the high range, well, the Realme GT 2 Pro he is a great candidate to be, in addition, he is a cheaper smartphone than iPhone 13 with great specifications. Has a 2K display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

It has a system of three cameras, a design so attractive that the white model imitates paper. It has a RAM of 12 GB and a storage of 256 GB. Their battery is 5,000 mAh with 65W SuperDart fast charging.

Buy: Realme GT 2 Pro €749.99 (Amazon)

Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro

The gaming world is evolving by leaps and bounds and it is already present on smartphones. East Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro It is one of the most powerful mobiles designed by and for gamers high level on mobile.

Has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 64 MP camera and in Snapdragon 888+. Its RAM memory is 12 GB and it has a storage of 128 GB. has a 5,050mAh battery and it has gaming buttons on the sides, in addition, it is cheaper than iPhone 13.

Buy: Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro €719 (Amazon)

These are the 9 best smartphones cheaper than the iPhone 13 What can you buy today? Each and every one of them is a great option if you do not want to spend so much money on the high-end Apple, but without a doubt you will be satisfied with the purchase of any of them.

19 Motorola smartphones will arrive in 2022