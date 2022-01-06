Business

9 Stocks That Did Well When Interest Rates Soared By FinanciaLounge

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read


© Reuters. 9 stocks that did well when interest rates went up

The minutes of the Fed, more restrictive than expected on rates and purchases, have shaken the markets: here is a list of shares that have stood out positively in similar situations

Rising interest rates are the hot topic of the moment. The yields of T-Bonds, the ten-year US government, have exceeded 1.7% and according to several analysts they could reach 2% in the coming months. The publication of the minutes of the FOMC, the operating arm of the Federal Reserve, gave a boost to sales after the news that the central bank intends not only to raise rates as early as March, but also to start reducing the balance sheet.

THE IMPORTANCE OF T-BOND

It is not the first time, of course, that markets have faced a rate hike, which often coincides with periods of economic recovery and rising inflation. In addition, the rates of the Ten-year T-Bond they are a primary indicator that influences the cost of mortgages and loans in the US. In light of these considerations, CNBC experts tried to take a step back to look for what were the “winning” stocks during periods of rising interest rates …

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Off-road vehicle and pick-up / Mercedes G-Class

1 week ago

Non-repayable grants up to € 1,000 for start-up at the start

November 10, 2021

Space tourism completes the offer: the luxury hotel arrives among the stars

3 days ago

Toyota Aygo X, the new compact city crossover debuts

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button