If there was a song for every time Taylor Swift talked about one of her previous relationships, well, we’d have her entire discography.

All joking aside, Swift has been through many relationships and documented them all in her songs, so it’s no surprise that she has high standards for who she wants to date.

She’s talked about it a lot in her interviews, so we thought we’d cover everything she wants from her man.

Here are 9 strict rules that Taylor Swift allegedly made her boyfriends follow.

1. Her boyfriends must want kids.

Before embarking on a serious relationship, you need to find a way to find out whether or not your potential partner wants to have children.

If both of you are not on the same page, there will be heartache later.

In 2012, when Swift was on the cover of Cosmopolitan, she revealed that what she wanted most outside of her music career was to be a mother.

“Being a full-time mum, doing everything for my kids, having several,” she told them. “One day, I’m sure. But that’s the only other thing that could be as exciting to me as doing this. ”

A source exclusively revealed to US Weekly in 2020 that she and her fiancé Joe Alwyn have spoken about having children.

“Taylor and Joe discussed the kids,” they said. “She is very excited about this chapter of her life when the time is right and comes. »

Maybe her time will come with Alwyn, but for now, at least, she knows he’s ready to be a father.

2. He must be famous – or at least successful.

All of her exes are celebrities. All.

If you’re going to date one of the most successful musical artists of all time, you need to have at least some success.

According to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com, she considers it a requirement that her boyfriend can match her success.

“She wants someone on her level career-wise, plus they have to be hot – like a hot man,” they said.

Luckily for Swift, Alwyn fits those requirements — maybe that’s why they’ve been together for so long.

3. Her boyfriend must be able to collaborate with her.

As a questionable singer, songwriter, and actress (Cats? Really?), she wants someone she can work with to further both of their careers or just as a fun couple activity.

She has done this several times in the past.

In 2009, while working on her third studio album, Speak Now, she was dating Taylor Lautner, who coincidentally starred in the movie she was starring in – the 2010 comedy Valentine’s Day.

She collaborated with Calvin Harris on the hit song ‘This Is What You Came For’ and featured on John Mayer’s ‘Half Of My Heart’, back when she was dating them (not at the same time, of course ).

She also had songwriting help from Alwyn as he was credited on a handful of her songs like “Evermore” and “Champagne Problems.”

If you’re dating Swift, you better be contributing to her career.

4. He must accept that a song is written about him.

This one may seem like a joke, but it’s the unavoidable truth that all of Swift’s exes must have encountered in their lifetime.

She’ll write a song about you, whether it’s about the breakup, how you got together, or how it’s going.

People are going to eat all of Swift’s songs about love and heartbreak — it’s literally what she’s known for.

More recently, she released a 10-minute video for the song “All Too Well” which she wrote nearly a decade ago but recently re-released which was allegedly about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

This video now has over 65 million views. The song was released in 2012.

5. Swift’s boyfriend must have at least one sister and a good relationship with his mother.

When this source disclosed to HollywoodLife.com that Swift was “as successful as me” on her list of boyfriend requests, they also mentioned that her family life was important to her as well.

“She wants a guy who has at least one sister,” they said, “because she thinks that will make him a better boyfriend. »

Unfortunately, Alwyn may not be the only one because he has two brothers and no sisters, but maybe she made an exception for him.

Not only that, but “He must have a good relationship with his parents, especially his mother, but he can’t be a mama’s boy.” »

She probably thinks it would be in the same vein as having a sister, because how you treat the most important woman in your life will probably be indicative of how you treat the next most important woman in your life, not to mention the sisters.

6. Her boyfriend also needs to get along with his family.

As you can probably tell from the previous rule, family is important to her.

True Swifties know that she has kept a close relationship with her parents over the years, even when they divorced and her brother is one of her best friends.

Her family moved to Nashville, Tennessee from Pennsylvania so she could pursue a music career in country music, and once brought Tom Hiddleston home to meet them.

Meeting the parents is a big deal, as is meeting all his friends – which he did.

According to E! News, Hiddleston became close to the family while filming I Saw the Light, and even went on a double date with Swift’s close friend and granddaughter of famed musician Hank Williams, Holly Williams.

“The group got along really well and it ended up being a 3 hour long dinner,” an eyewitness said.

7. The guy has to make the first move, she won’t.

Swift wants her man to care about her all the way — if he wants to be with her, then he better show it.

During an exclusive interview with TheBoot.com, Swift revealed her rule regarding how she treats her relationships.

“I have this rule: I don’t call a guy first. You can never send two text messages in a row,” she said. “If they don’t respond to your texts, that’s fine. Don’t stress and send another text.

She says you should be confident, a whole person, and shouldn’t “need” to talk to anyone else.

“If you’re like, ‘I need to talk to you! Why didn’t you call me back? – if you are that girl, then no one will want to date you,” she explained.

It’s good to know she’s not nagging Alwyn about the need to talk to her, but it’s not always a bad thing to want to rely on someone else.

8. He better not play any games.

Swift doesn’t enter a relationship to play mind games or wonder if her heart is really in it or not — she needs her man to give it his all.

“All you can do is be honest and candid with him as you get to know each other,” she said, according to E! News. News. “Deciding not to play games is the best way to go because it makes things simpler: if he messes up while playing with your heart, you’ll know he doesn’t deserve you.” »

If he’s not ready to commit or is trying to play with your heart, then he’s not worth it.

9. If you want to be her lover, you have to date her friends.

The same way her family needs to love you, her friends need to love you — but I’m not talking about her friends back home, I’m talking about her A-list girl group.

In 2015, during her cover interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that she needs her friends to like the people she dates and why it’s important to her.

“Oh, it’s so important. In every group of friends, you have one or two girls that you hear people say, “Oh, she’s so different with her boyfriend!” I never wanted to be that girl,” she said.

“So that was a huge goal for me: never to become someone else for the sake of a relationship. »

She wants her group of girlfriends — which includes A-list celebrities like Selena Gomez, Emma Watson, Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid — to keep her in check while improving the quality of their relationship.

Swift is an A-list celebrity, which is why her standards are set unsurprisingly high.

Let’s hope Alwyn is able to follow all these rules, because if not, his next man will.

