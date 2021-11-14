9 stylish hairstyles to try

Retro waves, loose wilds, sculptural chignons and accessorized tails. The most beautiful hairstyles for long hair walked the streets of the Ville Lumière during Paris Fashion Week. Fashion hairstyles 2022, perfect for long hair, they are easy but elegant, easy to replicate but refined, sometimes fastened by a jewel clip, others by multicolored scarves, others by a satin bow. We just have to take a look at these images stolen on the road and let ourselves be tempted by new hairstyles.

Voilà, our top 9 of the best hairstyles spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.