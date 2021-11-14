9 stylish hairstyles to try
Retro waves, loose wilds, sculptural chignons and accessorized tails. The most beautiful hairstyles for long hair walked the streets of the Ville Lumière during Paris Fashion Week. Fashion hairstyles 2022, perfect for long hair, they are easy but elegant, easy to replicate but refined, sometimes fastened by a jewel clip, others by multicolored scarves, others by a satin bow. We just have to take a look at these images stolen on the road and let ourselves be tempted by new hairstyles.
Voilà, our top 9 of the best hairstyles spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.
1
Cuts and hairstyles for long hair 2022: the accessorized chignon
Extra long bangs and natural bun for this girl spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.
2
Cuts and hairstyles for long hair 2022: designer hairpins
The keyword is brightness for the accessorized hair of this girl spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.
3
Cuts and hairstyles for long hair 2022: the squared chignon
Extra long pulled back hair and a split-level bun for this girl spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.
4
Cuts and hairstyles for long hair 2022: the scaling
Irregular bangs and face-framing cut for this girl spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.
5
Cuts and hairstyles for long hair 2022: the scaled lob
Central stripe and face in the foreground for this girl spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.
6
Cuts and hairstyles for long hair 2022: the low ponytail
Layered cut and super natural lightening for this girl spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.
7
Cuts and hairstyles for long hair 2022: retro waves
Side parting and cosmetic styling for this girl spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.
8
Cuts and hairstyles for long hair 2022: ribbon style
Loose tail and honey highlights for this girl spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.
9
Cuts and hairstyles for long hair 2022: the wave motion
Contagious smile and long blonde hair for this girl spotted on the streets of Paris during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows.
