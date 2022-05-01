9 tricks offered by Google to get the most out of it

Share

Get more out of the Google app with these 9 tricks offered by Google itself. Without a doubt, this application is useful for much more than you think.

One of the pre-installed applications on your Android mobile is Google, although you are surely not getting the most out of it. At least that’s what they think from Google, because the company has published 9 tricks for the Google app with those who want us to take advantage of all the tools that it offers -there are not a few, we already advance it to you-.

If you don’t have this application on your mobile or tablet, you can download it right now for free via the link above. Take advantage, we give you a few seconds to wait for you to download it to your device. Once installed, you can discover the following tricks recommended on the Google blog to take advantage of all the features of the app.

we make you some spoilers: you can easily translate texts, get help with your math homework or play with its Artificial Intelligence tools.

Search with text and images at the same time

With the Google app you can perform a search with text and image at the same time. It may seem silly to you, but, as Google explains, it can be very useful when looking for an item of clothing. For example, you can use it to search for a sweatshirt in the exact color you want. These are the steps you must follow:

Open the Google app. Click on the lens buttonrepresented by the camera icon. Upload from your gallery the photo you want to search for or do it directly with the device’s camera. Once you have uploaded the image, slide up click on the button “Add to your search” that will appear at the top of the new screen. Add the text you want to search for next to the image, for example, “yellow”. In this way, you can search for an image together with text so that the search is more specific.

Use your voice to search

Another Google feature is the one that allows you to use Google Assistant directly from the application. Once you open it, you just have to tap on the microphone button to open communication with the assistant. You can ask any questions you have, even use it to find out what song is playing -I often do this-.

If you have doubts about the title of a song, it no longer needs to be playing in the background, you can search for a song just by humming or whistling it. If you don’t get along very well with the keyboard of your mobile or tablet, this function can be very useful when searching.

Stay up to date with your favorite topics

This app also gives you access to Google Discover, a news carousel that the site shows you taking into account your interests. Thanks to this news feed you can keep up to date with your favorite topics. If something doesn’t interest you, you can let Google know so that don’t show you articles from that topic or channel again specific.

In this way, you will be able to personalize the content that appears on this very useful page. But how do you access Google Discover? well you will find it right when you open the google app, below the search bar. You just have to scroll down to find more news. If you click on the three dots button that appears next to each card, you will find a menu of options with which you can tell Google if you are not interested in that type of content.

Digitize your handwritten texts

Lens is a tool in the Google app that you can get a lot of use out of. In addition to searching for text and image at the same time, this magnifying glass is also used to digitize the texts you have on paper, even if they are handwritten. For example, it can be useful to transfer the shopping list to the mobile in just a few seconds, without having to type the name of all the products.

To transfer some text to your mobile or computer, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the Google app on your mobile. Tap on Lens, with the camera iconon the right side of the search bar. Tap on “Search with the camera”. In the carousel of options at the bottom, tap on “Text”. Focus with the camera the text you want to digitize and tap on the shutter to take a photo. Once the text is registered, tap on “Select all”. Then choose if you want copy the text to the clipboard from your mobile (“Copy text”) or transfer it to the computer (“Copy to a computer”).

Translate texts into your language

We’re not moving from Lens, because this tool developed by Google can also help you when you’re faced with texts in languages ​​you don’t know. It is certainly a key feature when traveling to countries with languages ​​you don’t speakWell, all you have to do is take your cell phone out of your pocket and take a photo to find out what the menu of a restaurant is, the rules of a museum or the subway schedules.

According to Google, Lens can translate in more than 100 different languages, in addition to showing you through audio how words or phrases are pronounced when you need it. This is the process to follow to translate with Lens:

Open the Google app on your mobile. Tap on Lens, with the camera iconon the right side of the search bar. Tap on “Search with the camera”. In the carousel of options at the bottom, tap on “Translate”. Focus the camera on the text you want to translate and take the photo. Find out what was in the text and choose from the options that Google gives you below, such as listen to the text or select it to put it on the clipboard of your mobile.

Make calls or send messages

With the Google app also hmake calls or send messages to your contacts, without going through the phone app or the messaging app. To do this, you have to open the app in question and tap on the microphone button that appears to the right of the search bar.

When you’re already in contact with Google Assistant, you can ask it to call or send a message to a specific contact. What’s more, you can ask him to send it via WhatsApp and even dictate its content.

Get help with your math homework

We return to Lens to tell you about another of the wonderful functions of this tool. Specifically, this will help you with your homework. Yes, you are reading correctly, Lens can also help you solve those homework that get you stuck. To use this tool, follow these steps:

Open the Google app on your mobile. Tap on Lens, with the camera iconon the right side of the search bar. Tap on “Search with the camera”. In the carousel of options at the bottom, Tap on “Homework”. Focus on homework with the camera and tap on the shutter to take the photo. Discover the solution and, if you want, copy it to the clipboard.

Dive into the world of Artificial Intelligence

With the Google app you can also fully immerse yourself in the world of Artificial Intelligence. As we already told you, the company has worked with augmented reality to allow you see animals in 3D with your mobile. This is how you can do it:

Open the Google app. Search for the name of the animal you want to see in 3D. Scroll down and tap on the option “View in 3D”just below the tab with the information of the animal in question. tap on the button “See in your space”. Focus your mobile camera on the ground so that the app detects the surface on which the animal will appear. After a few seconds, the 3D figure will appear right there.

Fill out forms faster

Finally, Google gives us another recommendation when using its application. consists of gsave our personal data to be able to fill out the purchase forms much faster. This way, when you go to buy something, you won’t have to re-enter your address or phone number, you just have to accept the option “Autocomplete” so that the information is filled in automatically.

If some of the features mentioned above are not available on your Android device, just wait a little longer to receive them. Once you have them, do not hesitate to use them, you have already seen that the Google app has more utility than we imagined.

