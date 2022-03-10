9 tricks to get the most out of Google Translate

Related news

Google Translate has become an essential tool to understand other languages, and over time has integrated functions such as translating using the camera that make it also very useful when traveling. Without a doubt, it is one of the most interesting apps from the company in terms of tricks, and then you will be able to discover some with which you can take full advantage of it.

Translate a document

One of the most interesting features of Google Translate is that of translate documents. This translation is not carried out from the translator itself, but from the web version, where you must upload the file so that Google takes care of everything.

Go to the Google Translate website.

Click on translate.

Hear how what you have translated is said

It is possible that if you want to know how to say a word in another language, it is to use it, but the way in which something is written and in which it is pronounced are usually different. You can hear how a translation is pronounced clicking on the speaker icon that appears next to her. Even her phonetics will be revealed so you know how to say it perfectly.

Translate using your mobile camera

If you are traveling or just see a sign in another language, you can know what it says without even having to write it Thanks to Google Image Translation. To activate it, follow these steps:

Open Google translate.

Click on the camera icon on the main screen.

When the camera opens, point to the text you want to translate.

Explore the definitions

In the latest versions of Google Translate, when you translate a word you can also access some of its synonyms and even other translations of the word. If you slide down, you can also see their different definitions, that will help you understand what exactly each word means, including various meanings.

transcribe live

If you don’t want to start conversation mode, you can always carry out a live transcript by clicking on the microphone button in the bottom center.

When you do it, it will automatically start translating, and it will not reproduce the way to say it in another language, as it does in the conversation option.

save key phrases

If you are traveling and need save some key phrases to access them quickly, you can save them and access them from the star button that is located in the upper left part of the app.

To add any phrase to the saved translations, you just have to enter it in the text box and, once you are seeing the result you want to save, click on the star located at the top right.

Access the translation history

If you want to check what is the last thing you have translated on your mobile or tablet with the Google application, all you have to do is drag from text box down to show you the words or phrases you have searched for and their respective translations as a list. You can click on each one for more information.

Translate conversations

Google has the ability to translate a conversation instantly, something very useful to be able to make yourself understood when you travel to another country. You can choose the two languages ​​that will be used in the conversation and start talking quietly, since when you stop talking the application will translate and play what you have said in audio form. To activate this feature follow these steps:

Open Google translate.

Click on conversation.

Choose the languages ​​you are going to use.

Translate from Google keyboard

Gboard, Google’s keyboard, has the integrated translation function, so you can translate a phrase that you are writing at the moment without even having to leave the app you are in, be it instant messaging or notes. To do this, make sure you’re using Gboard and follow these steps:

Start typing in an app to bring up the keyboard.

Click on the arrow located at the top left of the keyboard.

Give all three points.

Click on “Translate”.

Choose the languages ​​and translate the text you want.

