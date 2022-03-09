9 ultra-luxury yachts owned by celebrities

Luxury doesn’t stop after you leave land behind…or private jets. These are ultra-luxury celebrity yachts, something that people accustomed to fame and comfort have at hand to throw themselves into the sea in an extravagant way at any time. Some as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck or Kylie Jenner, just rent yachts for a few weeks a year, but others, who are truly committed to the nautical lifestyle, shell out millions to buy and maintain a huge vessel year after year. Here we detail some of the best and biggest ultra-luxury yachts of the famous (and the parties that take place on board!).

Giorgio Armani

“I want this boat for the rest of my life, or what’s left of it,” Giorgio Armani told British fashion during his visit to the yacht that he meticulously designed himself, known as the Main. The boat, perfectly polished and black, with tinted windows all over its surface, is a impressive antidote to the sea of ​​all-white yachts that is in most of the docks. His previous ship, the Mariù, was just as elegant, and she welcomed him back. AD on board in 2003.

Diane von Furstenberg

The Eos. South China Morning Post/Getty Images.

The Eos, the yacht owned by Diane von Furstenberg and her husband Barry Diller, is said to be one of the largest in the world. It is clear that the couple takes advantage of all that space: just look at the documented trip to Tahiti they took with Anderson Cooper, Alison Williams, Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and Andy Cohen, among others, for proof.

Jeff Bezos

It’s no surprise that billionaire Jeff Bezos has his own yacht. The Amazon founder’s ship, valued at $500 million, is on track to be ready this June, years after he ordered it in 2018. Bezos has recently faced backlash for calling for a bridge in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to be dismantled. , so that his huge yacht can pass through the city later this year.

Andrea Bocelli

The lavish lifestyle of opera star Andrea Bocelli It wouldn’t be complete without a yacht. The star singer has been owner of eight different boats in the last two decades, and in 2018 it replaced its 22-meter Gamma 22 Libertas with a 26-meter-long Darwin 86 named Stella del Nord.

Tiger Woods