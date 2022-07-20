News

9 unique things about Colombians

(CNN Spanish) — Colombia commemorates this July 20 its independence. The Latin American nation is a unique country in the region and is home to one of the greatest diversities of fauna and flora in the world. Colombians, meanwhile, are cheerful, festive and hospitable. Look at these 9 facts that make Colombians unique. Which one would you add?

Colombia's fans celebrate James Rodriguez goal against Venezuela during their WC 2018 football qualification match in Barranquilla, Colombia on September 1, 2016. / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)

(LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)

1. Colombia is the world’s largest producer of emeraldsfollowed by Brazil

A worker looks at an emerald at the workshop of Muzo Emerald Company in Bogota, on October 16, 2015. Colombian emeralds are considered to be the most beautiful in the world, but the same as "blood diamonds" of Africa, their image was saddened by decades of violence, a reputation some are willing to change. AFP PHOTO/Luis Acosta (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)

(LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)

2. Colombia has the greatest diversity of birds in the world

According to the organization Conservation Strategy, the country has about 1,900 registered species, which is equivalent to 20% of the species in the world.

3. It is the developing country that has made the most progress in giving the population an accessible Internet, according to the Affordability Drivers Index

4. It is the country with the most holidays per year. According to the Mercer firm, it shares this position with India: both have 18 public holidays each year.

Colombian artists perform along the streets during the XII Festival of Performing Arts, dedicated to Colombian writer and Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Márquez (1927-2014), in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on August 28, 2016. / AFP / RAUL ARBOLEDA (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)

(RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)

5. More species of amphibians live in Colombia than anywhere else in the world, according to the US Museum of Natural History.

A three-month old Golden Frog (Phyllobates terribilis) is photographed at a laboratory of the Santa Fe zoo in Medellin, Colombia, on February 8, 2017. The Golden Frog, the most venomous frog in the world, is in danger of extinction. / AFP / RAUL ARBOLEDA (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)

(RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)

6. It is the only country in South America with coasts on the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea

Latina will occupy position held by Roosevelt and Kennedy 1:53

7. It is home to a unique marine reptile fossil in the world, according to the Colombian Geological Service, a plesiosaur 127 million years old.

Who are part of Monsieur Periné? 2:13

8. A Colombian created the world’s first pacemaker. In 1958, Jorge Reynolds developed the device that currently helps millions of people around the world.

9. Medellín was selected as one of the best cities to visit in 2022

Medellín, the second most important city in Colombia, rubs shoulders with great cities in the world in a recent list of the best cities in the world by Time Out magazine for 2022.

Each year, the media company asks some 20,000 city dwellers around the world, along with its network of global editors, to identify what makes their city great through a survey known as The Time Out Index. Time Out uses the resulting data to compile its world ranking of cities.

And this time, Medellín, known as the City of Eternal Spring for its almost perfect weather, shares the top five of the best cities in the world in “the definitive travel list for 2022”, according to Time Out.

See the full list here.

Ñapa (f. Addition)

We could not say that Colombians make the best arepas in the world because Venezuelans would cry to heaven. But we can say that Colombians make the best corn arepa with chorizo. You can ask the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio.

Editor’s Note: This text was updated in 2022.

