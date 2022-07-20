9 unique things about Colombians

(CNN Spanish) — Colombia commemorates this July 20 its independence. The Latin American nation is a unique country in the region and is home to one of the greatest diversities of fauna and flora in the world. Colombians, meanwhile, are cheerful, festive and hospitable. Look at these 9 facts that make Colombians unique. Which one would you add?



1. Colombia is the world’s largest producer of emeraldsfollowed by Brazil

2. Colombia has the greatest diversity of birds in the world

According to the organization Conservation Strategy, the country has about 1,900 registered species, which is equivalent to 20% of the species in the world.

3. It is the developing country that has made the most progress in giving the population an accessible Internet, according to the Affordability Drivers Index

4. It is the country with the most holidays per year. According to the Mercer firm, it shares this position with India: both have 18 public holidays each year.

5. More species of amphibians live in Colombia than anywhere else in the world, according to the US Museum of Natural History.

6. It is the only country in South America with coasts on the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea

7. It is home to a unique marine reptile fossil in the world, according to the Colombian Geological Service, a plesiosaur 127 million years old.

8. A Colombian created the world’s first pacemaker. In 1958, Jorge Reynolds developed the device that currently helps millions of people around the world.

9. Medellín was selected as one of the best cities to visit in 2022

Medellín, the second most important city in Colombia, rubs shoulders with great cities in the world in a recent list of the best cities in the world by Time Out magazine for 2022.

Each year, the media company asks some 20,000 city dwellers around the world, along with its network of global editors, to identify what makes their city great through a survey known as The Time Out Index. Time Out uses the resulting data to compile its world ranking of cities.

And this time, Medellín, known as the City of Eternal Spring for its almost perfect weather, shares the top five of the best cities in the world in “the definitive travel list for 2022”, according to Time Out.

Ñapa (f. Addition)

We could not say that Colombians make the best arepas in the world because Venezuelans would cry to heaven. But we can say that Colombians make the best corn arepa with chorizo. You can ask the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio.

Thank you for the delicious food to celebrate the Independence of Colombia, @ArepaLady. What a good chocolo with chorizo ​​and passion fruit juice! pic.twitter.com/mHSi1mfsgu — Major Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 20, 2017

Editor’s Note: This text was updated in 2022.