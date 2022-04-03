9 Ways The Dark Knight Trilogy Is A Cliche

Batman has been a staple of DC Comics since the late 1930s, being the caped guardian of Gotham City against a wide variety of supervillains. Batman is also a key member of the Justice League, and has appeared with them in many animated films. But there are also live-action movies. batman some much better than others.

For example, director Christopher Nolan created some of the best movies of Batman of the modern age with the Dark Knight Trilogy, starring actor Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman. In many ways, these movies are huge successes and deserve their popularity, but even these esteemed movies can’t help but make use of a lot of well-worn movie clichés and conventions, meaning they haven’t aged as well as one might hope.

9 Police officers are nothing more than punching bags

In many superhero and action movies, police officers, SWAT teams, and sometimes soldiers are nothing more than cannon fodder for villains to beat up as an opportunity to show off their might. After all, police officers and the like are familiar to any movie buff, and they certainly have their limits.

Countless action movies show police or SWAT teams trying to fight the villain, only to be slaughtered, leaving the superpowered protagonist to take over. This idea is getting old, and the Dark Knight trilogy certainly does it more than once.

8 Batman Begins Has A Long Training Sequence

Some of the clichés that pop up in the Dark Knight trilogy don’t have to spoil the fun, but they’re still clichés nonetheless, and can be quite jarring to some viewers. Another example is the fact that the batmanbegins from 2005 has a long training montage with Bruce Wayne and his ninja master, Ra’s Al Ghul.

Bruce Wayne trained for years with the League of Shadows to become a true crime fighter, culminating in Bruce fighting his fellow ninjas to prove himself. This scene had a great and explosive climax, but it was still a bit cliche.

7 The League Of Shadows Is The Quintessential Baddie Organization

Not only did the League of Shadows provide Bruce’s somewhat clichéd training montage, but the entire nature of the organization and its mission statement seem rather clichéd, including its name. The name “League of Shadows” almost sounds like satire, and the cliché doesn’t end there.

At least in the Dark Knight movies, the League is a generic group of “bad guys doing cool stuff all over the world”, and they mainly exist so Batman has someone challenging to fight later on, which seems pretty routine. at this stage. Perhaps the League’s lore is better in DC Comics, but that’s a separate topic.

6 Batman Begins Is Another Origin Story

To be fair, the concept of a superhero origin story was fresher in the mid-2000s when it premiered. batmanbegins but in the eyes of modern viewers, it feels pretty cliche, even if Batman’s origin story is exciting and well done.

batmanbegins is a gigantic origin story about how orphan Bruce Wayne became the Caped Crusader, from his childhood to his difficult youth and his decision to undergo a training sequence and design his own cool suit. It’s nothing modern superhero fans haven’t seen before.

5 The Dark Knight Trilogy Shows The Hero’s Parents Being Killed

It’s common for action-adventure heroes to either kill off the protagonists or start the story with them already dead, and the Dark Knight Trilogy is no different. Batman fans, and just about anyone who’s been in the business for more than a decade, have known the fate of Thomas and Martha Wayne for decades, but batmanbegins keep portraying him to be rigorous.

It was really tragic to see Thomas and Martha die at the hands of Joe Chill, but by now it feels pretty cliche and ordinary. And last but not least, the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of 2016’s Justice recaptured this gruesome scene.

4 The Female Love Interest Needs Constant Protection

Fortunately, modern action and superhero movies are getting better at portraying powerful, confident women like Captain Marvel and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, but these types of movies still have a love interest, Often feminine, in need of protection.

The Dark Knight trilogy continued this cliché with the character of Rachel Dawes needing protection from the likes of the Scarecrow and later the Joker as well. She’s a smart and capable assistant district attorney, which is good, but she doesn’t know how to throw a punch to save her life.

3 There Is An Asian Math Geek

Unfortunately, even the Dark Knight trilogy ended up portraying ridiculous racial stereotypes, in this case, the stereotype that Asians are obsessed with math. This stereotype is embodied in the character of Lau, a scheming Hong Kong businessman who is friends with Gotham’s criminal lords.

This is not only hinted at during Lau’s time in The Knight dark 2008, but Lau proclaims that he is “very good with calculations”, and clearly takes pride in it. He is a minor villain who has aged quite badly in recent years, to say the least, cliché or not.

2 Commissioner Gordon Has A Faked Death

Commissioner James Gordon has always been Batman’s closest ally in the Gotham Police Force, often turning on the Bat-Signal in times of need. Actor Gary Oldman portrayed this character beautifully in the Dark Knight trilogy, but that didn’t stop all the clichés from sticking around.

Gordon will risk his life to help Batman protect the innocents of Gotham, but in The dark knightIt seems that he died during Loeb’s funeral, and his wife openly wept for him. He then returned shortly after to continue the fight, but it felt a bit cliche for a character to do this. Fake deaths like Gordon’s are rarely convincing.

1 Heroes Are Unusually Tough

It’s practically a joke that action movie heroes are much tougher than they would be in real life, and these heroes can break bones, get shot, fall from a great height, get hit on the head and keep fighting as if nothing had happened. Realistically, even a trained ninja like Batman would have been hospitalized much more often.

Batman is a mortal man, unlike the Kryptonian Superman or the Asgardian Thor, and there’s no way he could take a bullet to the chest and then have the strength to tackle Two-Face to death and then have a conversation with Sheriff Gordon. But for the movie, Batman can magically withstand serious injuries and still function relatively well.