9-year-old Kim Kardashian’s daughter stands out with an imposing nose piercing

After the men’s fashion week, it was the turn of the Haute Couture Fashion Week to settle in Paris. From Monday July 4 to Thursday July 7, 2022, the capital was punctuated by numerous parades. The major fashion houses presented the most beautiful pieces that will make up their collection fall-winter 2022-2023. To admire these creations, celebrities, buyers, journalists and influencers made the trip.

Yesterday noon, this July 6th, it’s home Balenciaga who took over for an exceptional show. The brand had seen things big, in particular by choosing to scroll stars of cinema or reality TV. Parade guests were able to see Nicole Kidman, Christine Quinn, Dua Lipa and even Kim Kardashian walk the catwalk. Kanye West’s ex-wife then caused a sensation in a long black dress.

North West steals the show from her mother Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian caught all eyes at the Balenciaga show…but she was quickly upstaged. Later in the day, the star and her daughter North West went to the parade jean paul Gaultier orchestrated by Olivier Rousteing. There, everyone only had eyes for the mini Kim.

Then only 1 year old, North West was already attending her very first fashion show. She had been seen in 2014 in the front row of the Spring-Summer 2015 Balenciaga show. And it seems that the little girl has perfectly understood the codes of fashion and that she has appropriated them well. While Kim Kardashian tried to distinguish herself with a dress in homage to a Jean Paul Gaultier creation that Madonna wore in 1992, it was her eldest who was the most admired.

A highly noticed quirky look

During this parade, North West had particularly worked on her outfit. The little girl from 9 years had chosen to bet on a grunge style look. She wore a “schoolgirl uniform” outfit consisting of a pleated skirt, a sleeveless suit vest and a white shirt. Side accessories, she had added a tie, a beret and a pair of sunglasses worn on the tip of the nose.

But what surprised the most is good piercing which she wore on her nose. The same as that of his famous mother! A large ring passed through one of North West’s two nostrils. A jewel to which were hung two chains. A particular and quirky look that made people talk… but which fortunately is false!

