9-year-old North West carries her mother, Kim Kardashian, on her back

After notable appearances during Paris Fashion Week, mother and daughter escaped to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Turquoise water, bikinis and a show of force. Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West flew to the Turks and Caicos Islands after their many high-profile appearances at Paris Fashion Week. They were also accompanied by the businesswoman’s other children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, as well as her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

In video, North West holds up a “STOP” sign during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show

But if for some, holidays rhyme with idleness, Kim Kardashian took the opportunity to carry out an improvised photo shoot. Among the snaps posted to Instagram on July 13, 9-year-old North West can be seen carrying her mother on her back. The little girl seems to achieve this feat with ease since she wears the same smile as the creator of the cosmetics brand Skkn, who raises one of her arms in victory.

In video, Cardi B and Offset give their 4-year-old daughter $50,000 in cash for her birthday

Read alsoKim Kardashian and her daughter North wear a nose piercing in the front row of the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show

A happy mother

Among the other photos taken, we see the companion of Pete Davidson enjoy a moment of complicity with her four children, all dressed in black.

Between bursts of laughter, family hugs and swimming in the sea, the whole little tribe seems to be taking advantage of the present moment to find each other. Far from the objectives .. Except those of the family.