9 years after the premiere, this is what actress Bella Thorne looks like from the family honeymoon

This is what Bella Thorne looks like in the family honeymoon1.jpg Bella Thorne played Hilary Friedman, the eldest daughter of Jim (Adam Sandler). Was 16 years old.

“summary offamily honeymoon” says: “After a disastrous blind date, single parents Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and Jim (Adam Sandler) agree on one thing: They never want to see each other again. But when they book a luxurious family vacation to Africa with their respective children, both are essentially forced to share a suite at a luxurious family resort for a week.

‘Family Honeymoon’ actress Bella Thorne looks like this

American actress, singer, dancer, and model Annabella Avery Thorne, better known as Bella Thorneis 26 years old and was born on 8 October 1997 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

This is what Bella Thorne looks like in the family honeymoon2.jpg In an interview, Bella Thorne said that she has been a fan of the horror genre her entire life.

Apart from acting, Bella Thorne She ventured into music and released her debut single, “Watch Me”, in 2011, which peaked at number 86 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Since then, they released the Made in Japan EP in 2012 and the Jersey EP in 2014.

He made his directorial debut in 2019, directing the adult film “Her & Him”, which received mixed reviews, although it won the Pornhub Visionary Award.

This is what Bella Thorne looks like in the family honeymoon3.jpg Apart from her acting and singing career, Bella Thorne is also a published author.

Thorne began her artistic career as a child model. His first film appearance was an uncredited role as a band fan in the 2003 film Pegado a Ti. Since then, he has appeared in film and television projects.

Currently, Thorne is known for having a controversial public image.