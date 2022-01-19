9 years of imprisonment for group violence

Final sentence in Rome for the former Milan and a friend for rape of an Albanian woman in 2013 in Milan

There Court of Cassation of Rome confirmed the sentence a 9 years in prison for the former Real and Milan striker Robinho and for his friend Ricardo Falco for group violence against a 23-year-old Albanian woman. The appeal presented by the former AC Milan player’s lawyers, who had defined the relationship as “consensual”, was therefore rejected. The facts date back to 2013, when the Brazilian played with the Rossoneri. The first conviction was in 2017, later confirmed in the second instance by the Milan Court of Appeal.

According to various reconstructions of recent years, Robinho and a group of friends went to a Milanese club, where the woman was celebrating her birthday. After making her drink until she was unconscious, Robinho and Falco raped the woman in the closet of the club.

As stated in the sentence of the Court of Appeal of Milan, the former Rossonero and his friend showed “particular contempt” towards the victim, “who was brutally humiliated”. The sentence is final, with immediate execution. Now , highlights The Corriere della Sera, the Italian justice system should submit a formal extradition request for Robinho and his friend to Brazil, which should then initiate an internal evaluation.