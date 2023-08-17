Entertainment

9 Years Of Rocking Our Bodies With Taylor Swift – KISS FM

Today on 18th August 2023 9 Years of “Shake It Off” (“Quartercello de Encima” in Spanish) is one of singer Taylor Swift’s most recognized hits. Song title in English is an expression that refers to “Get out of trouble”, Nevertheless, after the video clip there are many people who have The literal expression of the message to move our bodies to get rid of a problem reinterpretedFor example, to dance without following the beat of the music (Just like Swift does in the official video clip). It is the first single from their fifth studio album 1989, which became available for sale on 27 October 2014. re-recording of the same album, “1989 Taylor’s Version” will be released on the same date, but this year, on October 27, 2023.

There is currently more than the official video clip of “Shake It Off”. 3 million views on youtube, It is the 11th most viewed music video on the platform and the 15th most viewed video across all of YouTube. on stage, it is 3rd most viewed music video by a female And so, Taylor Swift’s most viewed music video ever. The first two positions in terms of views are occupied by the American singer katy perry with video clips of their songs “thunder” And “dark Horse”,

This Is What It Means Taylor Swift Is Re-Recording Her Albums The re-recorded version of this song will be released soon. In her last concert of the US tour of the international tour in which the singer is currently immersed, The Eras Tour, Swift announces 1989 Taylor Edition (His re-recorded version) It will release on October 27, 2023., which coincides with its original release date of 9 years after the album’s release. However, today marks 9 years since Taylor Swift released the promotional single from her fifth album, 1989. Will you surprise us today by giving us a re-recorded version of this hit song?

We’ll just have to wait, but until then, we can keep listening to songs from the North American artist to warm up our engines until she kicks off on her international tour. Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on May 30, 2024,

