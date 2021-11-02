90% face bonus: here’s how to get it in 2022! What changes?

The 90% facades bonus is at the center of attention together with its big brother, the Superbonus 110%, especially with regard to the possible extension of these measures in the coming years. The situation, however, is diametrically opposite for the two measures, as one will be renewed and the other most likely not.

Basically, the facades bonus is known precisely for being the second most generous bonus (in terms of deduction percentage) after the famous Superbonus 110% and certainly its cancellation. it would not be good news for many Italian families that could be interested in using them also in 2022.

Also because these bonuses have the big problem of having put construction companies under pressure, which in recent years have found themselves having to cope with an incredible amount of requests, often not keeping up with demand.

A lot of demand and not enough supply, which is why very often times get longer in an unpredictable way and many families find themselves having to wait a very long time before seeing the completion of these works.

In short, bonuses are good for construction because they push a key sector of our economy, also giving a big hand to families who want to renovate their homes, but there are also negative implications and that of excessive demand is one of these.

Now that the bonus you make goes towards a probable non-extension for the whole of 2022 this component weighs even more, with many families who would like to use it before the deadline (31 December 2021) but are unable to do so because they cannot find a company available before that date.

In this article, we take stock of the situation on this very important bonus, but also on its “brothers” and on the intentions of the Government for 2022.

As we will see along the article, it is still there a way to take advantage of the 90% facades bonus even if the work does not finish by the deadline of 31 December 2021. This is a mode that cannot be pursued by everyone, but still interesting in order not to completely lose the bonus.

Finally, we will also see how this bonus will transform and what the bonuses for the renovation or energy coefficient of the house in 2022.

If you are interested or interested in learning more about this kind of issue, we suggest you the YouTube channel “Redazione The Wam” which publishes a new video every day in which it explores everything related to bonuses, subsidies and work. In this video in particular we talk about home bonuses and renovations:

Faces bonus 90%: how it was born and how it works

The 90% facade bonus was created to allow citizens to recover a percentage of the expenditure, in this case very high, made for arrangement and renovation of the external facade of the house. This is the part of the house visible from public land and therefore worthy of restoration.

As mentioned, a very generous bonus that works with the “usual” mode of home bonuses, that is, the tax deduction. The deduction mechanism provides that it is not a liquid bonus, which allows you to get money on your current account, but rather a discount on the payment of personal income tax.

Taking advantage of the house bonuses, including the facade bonus, is very simple because no particular requirements are fundamentally required, but simply the ownership (or other right of enjoyment) of the dwelling object of the works and the possibility of proving the expenses incurred.

The intervention must in any case take place on an existing building and later we will see specifically what are the admitted works. To be able to take advantage of it, it is obviously also necessary to be subject to the payment of the Income Tax of Individuals.

When it comes to this bonus, however, it is always better to place it within the scenario of all home bonuses, which as we will see is also useful in terms of possible extension of the measure. Its destiny is in fact linked to the Superbonus, but also to the other bonuses for the home: green bonus, furniture and appliance bonuses, water bonus, seismabonus, eco-bonus and others.

90% Facial Bonus: Everything we know about the extension

The extension of the 90% facades bonus hangs in the balance. According to the most reliable rumors, the extension will not come, but now it is no longer time for only rumors. There are official documents, such as the NADEF, which report the intentions of the Government and simply the facades bonus is not even mentioned.

We are talking above all about Superbonus 110%, but we neglect the facades bonus together with all the other bonuses for the house. This mainly means that the bonus it is not currently among the priorities of the Government and that the bonus is likely to expire naturally, set for December 31, 2021.

A deadline that Italians know well, because it is an important date for many other measures (including other home bonuses) and from 1 January many very important news are coming for the future.

However, one might wonder why the facades bonus is not a priority of the Government, especially considering that there are many Italians who have used it in 2020 and 2021. However, the answer is more complex than it seems to touch other institutions, starting from the European Union.

The EU has asked Italy for virtuous and rational policies, which in particular go to intervene on some particularly important areas, such as improvements in terms of consumption and sustainability, objectives that the bonus unfortunately does not pursue.

The bonus has an aesthetic nature, so there are no conditions for investing further money in this area. The Superbonus, for example, will probably be extended precisely because it touches these areas and indeed works to solve this problem.

Homes in Italy are on average old and, therefore, unsustainable in terms of consumption and unsafe, not very modern. The Superbonus makes it possible to make great strides in this area and in fact it is by far the most welcome in the eyes of Europe.

90% face bonus: what future?

Let’s move on to understand what the future holds: no more bonuses, what aid will Italian citizens be able to take advantage of?

The most likely option is a back to the simple restructuring bonus which allows you to obtain a 50% deduction on a maximum expense of 96,000 euros. The problem is, however, that this bonus as it is expires once again on December 31, so changes are urgently needed.

If the latter did not arrive, the bonus would remain present, but with a 36% deduction on a maximum of 48,000 euros, half of the previous roof. A significant downsizing, even if the bonus would remain independent of the ISEE and therefore still very accessible for citizens.

Another option, less likely but talked about, would be that of a single bonus: a general 75% bonus that gathers all the bonuses currently in existence under one name and with different rates, with the exception of course of the Superbonus which is dealt with separately and is already certain of the extension.

This possibility is very popular with citizens, because it would make the bonus easier and more immediate and the deduction percentage would be very high. It remains to be understood how plausible such a bonus is also and above all from an economic point of view.

For now, the options on the table are these and there is no room for surprises, then the bonus is about to expire and last minute actions should not be in the Government’s plans, but following the events of the other bonuses could clarify the scenario and make known the intentions for the future.

90% face bonus: how to use it all the same

The bonus, as already mentioned, works in tax deduction and has very clear criteria: traceable payments, verifiability of expenses and right of use on the property object of the works (which does not have to be new or under construction).

However, there is a way to take advantage of the bonus anyway, despite the expiration on 31 December 2021, even going into 2022 with the works.

Basically, it is the payment that is authentic. For payments made by December 31st there is a deduction, while for any payment from January 1st there is a goodbye deduction. The jobs are therefore not the time reference of the bonus, but only the payment date.

One way to use them, however, would be to make payments and bureaucratic matters by 31 December, letting the work be carried out with relative calm during 2022, with no particular constraints on the date by which to finish.

An interesting possibility that allows you to gain some time, even if of course it would mean anticipating the money for work not yet carried out by the construction company.

Facade bonus 90%: including works

Now that we have seen that there is a way to take advantage of the face bonus again, let’s see what works are included and how.

As already explained, the bonus refers to all the works on the external facade, therefore the one visible from the street or in any case from public land. Individual private homes, condominiums and even businesses, such as hotels or restaurants, can use them.

By directly referring to the page dedicated to the bonus on the Revenue Agency website, the admitted jobs would be the “interventions aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external facade of existing buildings, of any cadastral category, including instrumental properties. The buildings must be located in zones A and B. “

Furthermore, it is about “interventions on the opaque structures of the façade, on balconies or on ornaments and friezes, including those of cleaning only or external painting“. Works on internal facades not visible from the street are not included and in any case the deduction is spread over ten years at constant rates.

In short, the bonus is accessible and still available, albeit briefly, you just have to use it.