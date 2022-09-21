90 million dead and wounded: the simulator that shows what a nuclear war between Russia and NATO would be like | International | News

The conflict that caused the Russian invasion in Ukraine It can be more devastating than we imagine. With the announcement of partial military mobilization to protect territories occupied by the Russian Army in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin made it clear that he does not intend to lose the war.

The Kremlin president even made references to the nuclear weapons on what the West sees as a threat: “If there is a threat to the territorial integrity of our country, and to the protection of our people, we will certainly use all means for ourselves, and I am not lying,” Putin said. “Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables can be turned against them,” he added.

A nuclear war involving Russia and NATO would be catastrophic for the Earth, since the magnitude of the projectiles could cause 90 million deaths in just hours. These calculations were made by researchers from the Science and Global Security (SGS) Program at Princeton University, who also made an audiovisual piece in 2017 to show the effects of a hypothetical nuclear conflict.

Alex Glaser, one of the creators of ‘Plan A,’ as the simulator is known, told Newsweek that “as far as can be told, this is the most serious crisis with a potential nuclear dimension involving Russia and the US/NATO. since the end of the Cold War, even if the risk of a nuclear war is still considered ‘small’ as many analysts would say”.

The video, which highlights the immediate consequences of a nuclear war, “used independent assessments of current US and Russian force postures, nuclear war plans, and nuclear weapons targets,” according to Glaser. “The simulation was also supported by datasets of currently deployed nuclear weapons, weapons yields, and potential targets for particular weapons, as well as order of battle estimating which weapons go to which targets in what order at what phase of the war. to show the evolution of the nuclear conflict,” he explained.

“Once the nuclear threshold is crossed, it can be very difficult to avoid escalation to all-out nuclear war,” the researcher said.

