90% of Bitcoins mined

In recent days the threshold of 18,900,000 Bitcoins mined.

Since there will never be more than 21 million Bitcoins in total, that means 90% of BTC has already been mined.

Bitcoins mined and Bitcoins to be mined

However, if it took just under 13 years to mine 90% of them, given that the first 50 were mined on January 3, 2009, to undermine the remaining 10% it will presumably take about 119 years.

To tell the truth, it is not known exactly how long it will take, why the halving which halves the creation of new BTCs happens every 210,000 blocks added to the Bitcoin blockchain, but the pace at which the blocks are validated is not fixed.

On average it takes about 10 minutes to validate a block, but as the hashrate increases this rate accelerates. Eg during this 2021 it often took less than 10 minutes to validate a block.

According to a recent estimate, to undermine all the remaining 2.1 million BTC it will still take about 19 years, if the current pace will be maintained.

When will the last Bitcoin be mined

Note that 6.25 BTC is currently created for each block, and is awarded to the miner who validated it as a reward for the work done. More or less in the first months of 2024 the next halving will take place, which will bring the premium to 3.125 BTC per block, and presumably at the beginning of 2028 the next halving will take place which will reduce it to 1.5625 BTC.

The next halving, which could take place at the end of 2031, will cause the premium to fall below the 1 Bitcoin threshold, or 0.78125 BTC, and so on until the halving will not bring this figure to be less than 1 Satoshi, or one hundred millionth of Bitcoin (the minimum unit into which BTC can be divided).

Doing all the calculations it emerges that probably the last Satoshi will be mined by 2140, or maybe even earlier.

Curiously, to undermine the last BTC, consisting of 100 million Satoshi, presumably it will take more than 30 years, because around 2105 the remaining 20,999,999 Bitcoins should have already been mined.

At a rate of approximately 10 minutes per block, approximately 52,560 blocks are validated in one year. With a current creation of 6.25 BTC per block, 328,500 BTC is created per hour every year. With nearly 19 million BTC already in circulation it means that currently BTC’s supply increases by less than 1.8% per year.

The effects of halving

From 2024, this increase will drop below 1%, and in about 2041 it will even drop below 0.1%. This is what it gives deflationary nature to Bitcoin.

With the reduction of the premium for miners, they will increasingly have to be satisfied with collecting the fees on transactions, having to sooner or later inevitably reduce the hashrate used to mine. While this is likely only for the distant future, it will also mean one reduction of the energy consumption of Bitcoin.