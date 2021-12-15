90% of people give up and you? Try to solve it!

Puzzle: Look carefully at the picture, can you solve the riddle? 90% of users give up. What are you waiting for? try it too.

In the last period, many users on the web are becoming passionate about brain teaser present on the internet, as well as being a good method to keep the mind busy, are also very useful for training it.

What we propose today is a real riddle, what you have to do is carefully observe the image and try to find the solution, the puzzle asks you to guess the figure of the following sentence:

My life can last a few hours, what I produce devours me. Thin I’m fast, big I’m slow and the wind scares me a lot.

Can you tell who is the protagonist of the riddle? hardly anyone can give the correct answer. What are you waiting for? try it yourself and challenge friends and family.

Brain teaser: solve the riddle and prove your intelligence

This riddle is not at all simple, if you have reached this point you have probably tried to give an answer, only a few of you will have given the correct solution.

What you need to do is concentrate and take the time to answer, when you are sure of your answer go read the solution.

We give you an extra detail, to help you in the task we have inserted a color in the background of the image that recalls the element in question, it is a real clue.

Did you understand what it is? well the solution is THE CANDLE.

Were you able to guess? now share the puzzle with friends and family and put them to the test.