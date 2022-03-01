90% of the business is from four companies

The video game industry is one of the best earners, only in 2021 it reached the sum of 86 million dollars distributed among four companies

The Observatory of the Argentine Industry of Video Game Development published a report stating that the industry raised u$d 86 million during 2021.

A striking fact is that the 90% of video game turnover in Argentina is concentrated in four companies.

“There are four video game studios that bill the 90% and thousands of independent developers or studios of up to 5 people who are monotributistas“, the video game coordinator of the Ministry of Culture of the Nation, Alejandro Iparraguirre, told Télam.

Gaming in Argentina

One of the four studies is global, founded in 2003 in Argentina, which develops video games for multiple platforms.

I work for: Electronic Arts, Dreamworks, Playspan, MySpace and True Games, and, since 2020, has its own team, Globant Emerald Team (GET) to compete in the Professional Video Game League (LVP).

The other three companies are Nimble Giant -founded in Argentina in 2002 with games like Quatum League and Hellbound.

Ethermaxfounded in the country in 2009 with asked as the best known product; and wild lifefounded in Brazil in 2011 under the name Top Free Games.

The 2021 report of the Observatory identified 53% of micro-enterprises in the sector, 36% of small companies and 11% that qualifies as a medium-sized company, according to the Afip SME classification for the services category, due to the number of employees.

At a global level, according to data from the firm Newzoo, only the segment of games to download on mobile devices (Mobile Gaming) reached US$93 million, with an increase in downloads of 63% compared to 2020.

The market multiplies

In terms of audience, in 2021 alone, according to Statista, approximately 2.7 billion mobile gamers were registered worldwide.

In general, brands invest in the gaming industry an average of $4 billion a year.

In Argentina, this investment drops to $500 million a year and, in Latin America, it is estimated that a brand invests an average of US$600,000 a year, Telám details.

Video games have become a mass consumption industry that, although it was already profitable, has enjoyed a “boom” never seen since the pandemic began.

The numbers speak for themselves:

There are 400 million users globally who play every month

The sector generated profits of almost $200 billion in 2020, surpassing the film industry

This figure is close to the number of people who use social networks (3,000 million)

75% of those who have a smartphone have already adopted mobile video games as part of their daily lives

Argentina is not the exception. In the first week of isolation, Internet use for gaming increased by 100%. In addition, there was a 20% advance in the number of gamers and 40% of casual users deepened their interest in digital entertainment.

In addition, it is the third country that generates the most profits in the gaming industry in Latin America after Mexico and Brazil, amounting to almost 500 million dollars a year.

However, the region only represents 10% of the income of the entire industry, according to figures provided to iProUP by Newzoo, which speaks of enormous potential for a market that is in full development.

Wide labor demand

This sector is located within the Knowledge Economywith internationally recognized profiles and -something no less- with a labor demand that far exceeds supply, in addition to salaries that rise above the average.

“In the pre-pandemic, knowledge-based companies were already the third export complex, with US$6 billion a year, behind agribusiness and the automotive sector. And the video game sector is within that group,” he says. to iProUP Mariano Fragulia, Chief Product Officer of etermax.

The company, founded by Máximo Cavazzani, made its leap to popularity after the launch of Trivia Crack almost 10 years ago. However, far from being satisfied with this success, this unicorn candidate expanded its borders and became a regional and global benchmark, with teams in Argentina, Uruguay, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and recently landed in Colombia.

It also has a marketing solutions unit, the other great source of income on which the firm relies.

The gaming industry It does not escape the common factor that brings together the entire knowledge sector: a shortage of professionals, a great demand and attractive salaries. Although it depends a lot on the role and position, an average salary in this industry is around $100,000, positioning itself above the labor market average and in line with the remuneration of software developers.

From etermax they point out that the most demanded positions are:

data scientists

UX Designers

“We never tire of repeating that the Argentine talent in innovation is another ‘Dead Cow’with a totally international quality”, Fragulia confides.

But in the local market there are other significant gaps, which are even more difficult to cover, such as that of technical artists who can develop tasks that lighten the workload for programmers without limiting themselves to artistic skills.

Other positions in demand are intermediate leadership: profiles that can “drop in and out” of projectswith team management skills and product vision and with “gamer criteria”.

Regarding salaries, Andrés Vergez, co-founder of the DIGI Learnnials studio, comments that “they are very competitive, and they become even more so as we look at the positions with higher seniority.”

“This has to do not only with a question of competition between companies, but also because the offers from firms from other IT sectors, much better positioned to offer substantially higher wages,” he adds.

Facundo Mounes, a game design consultant with a long history in the industry, agrees on this point. “Pass it on same as in the software sector, where there is great demand. But all those who are senior professionals end up working abroad because they are paid very well in dollars,” he remarks.

In addition, he points out that for foreign companies “it is cheaper” to hire Argentine professionals “and we are increasingly seeing more people with a very good track record choosing to work abroad.”

Likewise, with the pandemic, the adoption of the home office accelerated, which opened the doors to a new generation of local developers to work for a European, North American or Asian giant, without needing relocation, visas or citizenship to access a salary of international level.

With a growing global demand for the growing use of video games, This industry receives increasingly demanding consumers, who seek to enjoy quality products and, in many cases, for free.

“Fortnite marked the field for you. Now, all games bet on working as if they were services, in which you have to constantly create content to keep your users hooked,” reveals Mounes.