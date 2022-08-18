90-year-old man wins $290,000 in lottery and plans to save all the money

A 90-year-old lottery player from Macomb County, Michigan won $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO game. The man said that he felt like he was on top of the world.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn on June 18. His winning numbers were: 01-13-26-32-38-40-55-64-67-79. He purchased the winning ticket from him at a CVS pharmacy, located at 43611 Schoenherr Road, in the city of Sterling Heights.

“I play a variety of lottery games, but KENO has been my favorite lately. I was checking out multiple tickets at the store and got a message to see the retailer after scanning one of my KENO tickets,” the player said, according to Click On Detroit.

“I gave the cashier my ticket to check and asked if I had won a lot. After looking at it for a minute, he said, ‘I think you did!’ I took the ticket to the nearest Lottery office and asked them to check it to be sure. When they confirmed my award, I was thrilled!”

Although many of us might think that he would dedicate himself to spending his money, the player is still cautious when managing his finances. And it is that the 90-year-old man said he will save all his earnings.

“After playing the lottery for years, I feel like I am on top of the world after finally winning big,” the man said.

KENO tickets can be purchased for just $1. Players select 10 numbers from one to 80 for a chance to win prizes ranging from a free instant ticket up to $250,000. Drawings for the game take place at 7:30 pm, seven days a week.

