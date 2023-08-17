90 Years of Irony, Satire and Cartoon Characters

turns 90 this friday Roman Polanski (Paris, 1933), the protagonist of Turmoil and strange life, plagued by tragedies and scandals. Each of them has exorcised them in cinema. Pianist (2002), an adaptation of Polish Władysław Szpilman’s memoirs in the Warsaw Ghetto, served to address his childhood experiences during the Nazi invasion of Kraków and his mother’s death at Auschwitz concentration camp.

violent and bloody macbeth (1970), a Shakespearean classic about evil, deals with the murder of his girlfriend Sharon Tate by the disciples of Charles Manson. gall moon (1992) and Death and the Maiden (1994), films in which we see violent sex and the reunion of a persecutor and his victim, are linked to a 1977 scandal involving the abuse of a minor. officer and detective (2019), Regarding the Dreyfus case, cancellation culture appears to be under attack. This has bothered him in recent years (although the director himself has denied it on several occasions).

After it was announced that he would be in Venice with his new film, Palace, Criticism intensified again. “I don’t understand where the problem is,” Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the Venice Festival, said in an interview with Variety magazine in July. “In the case of Polanski, it’s contradictory. 60 years have passed. Polanski has accepted his responsibility. He has apologized. has been forgiven by the victim. The victim has demanded to end the case.

In any case, which is entirely cinematographic (since the case will continue on the lido in what is additionally cinematographic), Pole presents a black comedy filmed in the Swiss city of Gstaad -where he resides- to remember New Year’s Eve 1999 in a luxurious hotel in the Alps where the destinies of customers and workers intersect. with a script in which he collaborated with Oscar-nominated director Jerzy Skolimowski EO with whom he had already collaborated in his first film, knife on water (1962)- and Eva Piaskowska, and artists with classics such as Fanny Ardant, John Cleese, Mickey Rourke or Joaquim de Almeida.

Author of an extensive filmography in which satire and caricature and cartoon characters are always present, Polanski has tackled comedy directly on a few occasions. Here we review the preceding headings in the sense that, Palace,

impasse (1966)



A scene from ‘Dead End’



After the success of his second film, Hatred (1966), Polanski made this film in which he pretended a very special black humor (who would return to the movies in a more restrained chimerical tenant, gall moon one of two venus in anger,

impasseThe One Who Won the Berlin Golden Bear tells the story of two fugitive criminals, Richard “Dickie” (Lionel Santander), who was wounded by a gunshot, and Albie (Jack McGovern), who was already dying. The Joes take refuge in an old castle owned by a sneaky American, George (Donald Pleasance), and his sultry French wife, Teresa (Françoise Dorlac).





Although Comedy interspersed with psychological drama and criminal intrigue, impasse Provides some eccentric characters, a performance that approaches the theater of the absurd with inspired dialogue and many surprises, and a remarkable expressive power to advance a humorous and strange approach to the essence of human relations in the key of farce provides.

François Dorlac, sister of Catherine Deneuve – leader HatredPolanski would die in a car accident a year later, marking the beginning of Polanski’s dark tale.

vampire dance (1967). on apple tv



A scene from ‘Dance of the Vampires’



Roman Polanski’s quintessential comedy. A festival of laughter with sensual touches at the expense of vampire cinema It was so much in vogue at the time thanks to Hammer Productions.

The film tells the story of Professor Abronsius (Jack McGovern) and his assistant Alfred (played by Polanski himself), who arrive in a remote town in Transylvania in winter to investigate strange occurrences. the disappearance of young Sarah (the unfortunate Sharon Tate), With whom Alfred has fallen in love, he leads the heroes to the castle of Count von Krolock (Ferdie Mayne) and his son Herbert (Ian Quarrier), where they discover evidence of the existence of the undead.

The director has fun and entertains the audience a series of memorable gags And has staked a spectacular scene in his first color film.

He? (1972) on Prime Video

Still reeling from the loss and commercial failure of Sharon Tate macbeth (1971), Polanski moved to Italy to shoot He?a crazy comedy that drank from the influence of Alice in Wonderland And, despite the ups and downs, there’s some Lie His filmography is the funniest.

While traveling through Italy, a young American woman, Nancy (Sydney Rome), is about to be raped. However, she manages to escape in a cable car that takes her to the unique and luxurious mansion of a dying old man, Joseph Knoblart (Hugh Griffith). The custodian of the estate mistook him for a guest and lodged him in a room. next day, Nancy discovers the strange habits of the strange characters living there, who will begin to haunt and torment her.Including a character played by Marcello Mastroianni.

with great passion and Given the absurdity and surrealism of the Marx brothers, He? It is an unflinching and independent film with a careful feel in which Polanski offers his provocative vision of existence.

Pirates (1986). on prime video and filmin

An ambitious project that Polanski tried to execute for a decade after its success ChinatownAnd that, finally, It was a colossal commercial failure. The production saw Jack Nicholson jump off the boat first as his exorbitant fee could not be afforded. Later, it had to be delayed due to the scandal in which Polanski starred after being accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The film tells the story of the dreaded Captain Redd (Walter Matthau), a pirate who is presumed dead by everyone but who has been living on a deserted island for the past four years. At last he manages to go to sea in a dilapidated boat And he’s lucky enough to be rescued by a Spanish galleon carrying an important cargo: a throne of gold. Red will use all the tricks he knows to seize the treasure.

Polanski Performs parody practice vampire danceNow playing with adventure and pirate cinema, and although it is not always inspired, it maintains its ability to captivate the audience.

a wild god (2011). on prime video and filmin



A scene from ‘A Wild God’



The film tells the story of what begins as a civilized discussion between two middle-class New York couples, prompted by an assault between their respective children. But The meeting is becoming increasingly toxic and exposes the suffering of both families, as well as the hypocrisy behind the reign of political correctness.

based on drama dieu du massacre (2007), by French Yasmina Reza, The film stars Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz and John C. Reilly. (The first three, Oscar winners, and the last, nominated in 2002).

It is a kind of anti-bourgeois morality tale, where there is no shortage of grotesque notes and in which the unity of time and place makes up for the absence of ellipsis. This leads to a frantic pace, caused by one actor’s constant replicas of another actor, and sets an incredible look, voyeurto man In one of the director’s purest and most hilarious comedies ever.