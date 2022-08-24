900 flight delays were recorded in July at AILA

Santo Domingo, DR.

Air travel in the current situation in commercial aviation has become a real nightmare, with the growth of operations and flight delays, long lines at airports and difficulties in boarding.

According to data offered by the Flight Operations Department of Dominican Airports XXI (Aerodom), of 1,738 flight operations that were registered in July by the Las Américas International Airport to and from different countries, 900 of these presented delays in your arrival and departure from the airport terminal.

The supplied data also revealed thatonly 70 cases, that is, less than 10%, of the delays they occurred due to causes attributable to the airport’s own operations.

Among the deficiencies that would have caused this situation, the report cited the unavailability of boarding gates, prolonged check-ins of passengers by government security agencies and other problems in the terminal’s operational system.

Delays in the departure of some operations, according to reports, would have been generated by the rigorous checks made of travelers’ luggage by agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), and the Specialized Corps of Airport Security and of Civil Aviation (CESAC). As well as lack of essential equipment. In the Aerodom report, however, it is noted that the vast majority of airline flight delays during that period occurred at the origin airports, attributed to the lack of pilots, stewardesses and auxiliary flight personnel. the operating airlines of the service.

According to the data, of the 900 flight delays of the 1,738 operations that occurred in July, the highest percentage of flights arrived and departed to cities in the United States from and to this ballooning.

Among these cities of origin and departure are New York, Miami, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Georgia, Fort Lauderdale and other North American states from which regular flights depart from Santo Domingo.

They also indicate that flights were delayed arriving and leaving the country, from Europe, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Airline

Crew

The lack of crew, pilots, stewardesses and flight attendant personnel has been a serious post-Covid-19 pandemic problem for airlines. And to which are attributed the highest percentage of responsibility for flight delays and cancellations.

operations

Jet-Blue is the largest airline that operates in the country, operating more than 75% of the flights that originate daily at Las Américas Airport.