900 Yellowstone bison can be hunted

In Yellowstone Park, in the United States, there are too many bison. There are so many that according to the National Park Service, the federal agency that manages the national parks, with their grazing in the prairies they could deprive other herbivorous animals of food. They also move to areas of Montana where farmers fear they could transmit the bacterium brucellosis, a disease of cattle, to livestock.

For this reason, although bison have risked extinction in the last century, last week the managers of Yellowstone Park decided that 900 specimens could be hunted, slaughtered or isolated in a facility to be tested for brucellosis. .

In 1902 there were fewer than 100 bison throughout the United States: in the previous century they had been hunted to the point of extinction and in the meantime their habitat, which once occupied much of the North American plains, was home to tens of millions of specimens, had been greatly reduced by human activities. However, thanks to one of the first efforts to conserve an animal species, the bison were saved. In Yellowstone Park there were about 500 in the 1970s, today there are about 5,450.

Recently, the park’s bison population has increased by between 10 and 17 percent each year.

Bison reproduce very quickly compared to other large mammals, and the percentage of pups that survive the first few months of life is particularly high in the species. Since the park’s territory is limited – and outside its borders there are fields, pastures and human infrastructures – in the last twenty years periodic killing has been planned, in order to keep the number of animals under control. Wolves and bears have also increased, which are predators, but not in numbers such as to contribute to the containment of the number of bison.

There is also a similar problem in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, and hunting within its borders has been authorized for the first time this year. Inside the Yellowstone Park – which is instead located between Wyoming, Idaho and Montana – it will not be possible to shoot bison, but it will be possible to do it outside its borders.

However, it is likely that most of the 900 bison that the National Park Service has determined they will have to kill or isolate will be captured, tested for brucellosis, and slaughtered by local Native American communities, or transferred to other parts of the United States. last year only two of the 834 bison that could be killed were killed by hunters. In fact, the animals are pushed to re-enter the park boundaries by hunting.

– Read also: The reintroduction of the European bison