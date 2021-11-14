Trento, November 14, 2021

900th match in the yellow and blue history celebrated with a 3-1 over Monza in the big SuperLega match

Marko Podrascanin and Matey Kaziyski stop the attack of Brianza Davyskiba (photo Trabalza)

Itas Trentino celebrates the anniversary of the 900th official match in its history by securing in four sets the clash at the top of the standings scheduled for the sixth round of the regular season SuperLega Credem Banca 2021/22.

The remake of the recent Del Monte® Supercoppa 2021 Final against Vero Volley Monza has therefore once again said well to the yellow-blue team, also in this case able to lower the shutters of the BLM Group Arena when the Brianza, defeated for the eleventh time in eleven games played in Trento. To succeed on this occasion too, the training from Trentino had to draw on all its energies (physical, mental and temperamental); playing with the handbrake on in the first set, Lorenzetti’s team reacted vehemently at the start of the second set (won clearly), but also in the final of the third period, the moment in which the match was probably decided. Under 21-24, the home coach has inserted Cavuto, the absolute protagonist with three points in the space of a few minutes that have reversed the situation and brought that fraction in the Trentino game bag to the advantages. In the fourth set Lisinac (at the end mvp with 12 points, 67% in attack, a block and an ace) and Kaziyski (15 points with three decisive beats, from 18-18 to 21-18) took care of it. definitively direct three very heavy points towards the hosts, who thus remain at the top of the standings (+1 over Perugia).

Below is the match report valid for the sixth day of the regular season of SuperLega Credem Banca 2021/22 played this afternoon at the BLM Group Arena.

Itas Trentino-Vero Volley Monza 3-1

(19-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-23)

ITAS TRENTINO: Pinali 12, Kaziyski 15, Podrascanin 7, Sbertoli 2, Lavia 9, Lisinac 12, Zenger (L); Michieletto, Cavuto 3, D’Heer, Sperotto. Ne Albergati and De Angelis. Herdsman Angelo Lorenzetti.

REAL VOLLEY: Galassi 8, Grozer 16, Dzavoronok 17, Grozdanov 11, Orduna, Davyskiba 18, Federici (L); Galliani, Karyagin, Beretta. Ne Calligaro, Mitrasinovic, Gianotti, Gaggini. Herdsman Massimo Eccheli.

REFEREES: Puecher di Rubano (Padua) and Pozzato di Bolzano.

SET DURATION: 22 ‘, 23’, 31 ‘, 29’; tot 1h and 45 ‘.

NOTE: 1,672 spectators, for a collection of 19,754 euros. Itas Trentino: 7 blocks, 4 aces, 16 serving errors, 3 action errors, 52% in attack, 50% (26%) in reception. True Volleyball: 10 blocks, 8 aces, 24 serving errors, 11 action errors, 48% attacking, 46% (20%) receiving. Mvp Lisinac.

Trentino Volley Srl

Press office