90s hair: the coolest trends, to choose now

90s hair is still cool. Here are the most beautiful hairstyles to copy for a vintage-contemporary effect that drives us crazy

THE 90s hair represent one of the strongest hair trends of the last period. From helmet at bleached front strands, passing through the blonde mini bob and the ultra curly hair, his unmistakable style is back in the limelight.

Do you want to find out how the coolest 90s hair looks were born? We have selected the best for you 90s hairstyles among those of Geri Halliwell And Victoria Adams (today it’s Beckham!) of the Spice Girls, the iconic curly hairlook of Julia Roberts, the grunge look of Pamela Anderson and of course, the classic “The Rechel” the 90s cut par excellence, created specifically for Jennifer Aniston on the set of the series Friends.

90s hair: wet look

The hair is worked with a gel or a mousse wet effect, to then be combed back. This proposal is often seen on the catwalk and was also very popular in the 90s. To make it iconic Cindy Crawford in a Vogue Germay shoot by Peter Lindbergh.

Bob paraded with highlights like Jennifer Aniston

The famous “The Rechel” is a slim and voluminous bob, illuminated by highlights. At the time Jennifer Aniston was not enthusiastic about this hairstyle, but we are sure she will agree with us: it is one of the most famous, loved and copied cuts in the world even today!

Short blond bob

Gwynet Paltrow and Brand Pitt, but also Leonardo di Caprio and Nick Carter were the pioneers of short blond bob, today back in the spotlight thanks to the hair looks of Emma Corrin – the star of The Crown – and Achille Lauro.

90s hair: voluminous top-of-the-line hair

Maxi volume, sinuous waves and highlights: the 90s super top hair represents a myth that still makes our hearts beat faster. It may not be easy to imitate the mood of Claudia Schiffer in this 1994 report for Vogue Italia – edited by Steven Meisel – but it is certainly possible for us to copy her hairlook, still on the crest of the wave.

Mon amour helmet

The helmet 90s is a must handed down season after season to us. This hairlook makes us fall in love every time and it is impossible to resist it.

To consecrate him at the time in the Olympus of the cut more coveted Victoria Adams of the Spice Girls, but also Uma Thurman as Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s iconic Pulp Fiction film.

Voluminous updo (with the hair clip!)

Here is Drew Barrymore in a shot from 1994. The blonde hair with parting in the middle is gathered in a voluminous way, certainly thanks to a maxi clip, very fashionable at the time and today on its return in style.

Curly 90s hair

In the 1990s, the permanent to make the hair extra curly and voluminous. The reason? They all wanted to emulate Julia Roberts! Today this trend seems to have awakened, especially to enhance naturally curly hair, too often – and unfairly! – forgotten.

Very short 90s hair

Dolores O’Riordan and Sinead O’Connor made the 90s fantastic thanks to their music, but also thanks to their very short haircuts, which today we find as a hairtrend to focus on.

Rock attitude

Pamela Anderson and Courtney Love are 90s style icons for theirs attitude rock-grunge. Their blonde and wavy hair, with an effect undone we still like them. Absolutely to copy!

Credits Ph .: Getty Images