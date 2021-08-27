90s icons: how their style has changed today

Fashions pass and divas grow. Even their style, which has made them iconic in the 90’s, has changed. Presented on the catwalk and on TV, i nienties I’m a trend which cannot be resisted. Dream years, especially for fashion addicts, who witnessed the birth of stars without equal. Models like Naomi Campbell or Kate Moss, actresses like Jennifer Aniston or Winona Ryder or singers like Victoria Beckham. Their looks continue to inspire generations. Between those who have upset their wardrobe and those who have opted for a more essential version of it, here it is the style evolution of some 90’s stars.

Gwyneth Paltrow more and more colorful

Queen of essential and chic looks. The way of dressing Gwyneth Paltrow it is refined and sophisticated. His minimal approach trends made her, in the 90s, one of the reference figures for fashion. The colors were never too bright, the lengths never excessive. A manic perfection that it has brought with it over the years. While remaining true to itself, today you can see it in more colorful outfits and lively. Flowers and abstract prints decorate dresses with a large volume, which emphasize the waistline.

Jennifer Aniston always focuses on black

The black colour is the ally of excellence for Jennifer Aniston. Its complexion stands out, streamlining the silhouette. Despite the thousands of fashion news that made the 90s one of the best times for fashion, the simplicity of a littlet black dress or a business suit they have always prevailed. On the red carpet as on the sets, bodices, pencil-skirts and sheath dresses are the must-haves that she continues to wear today.

Winona Ryder never changes

Winona Ryder is without a doubt one of the most enigmatic girls of the 90s. A little bit goth and a little bit nerdy, he remains an undisputed icon of grunge. But there is an outfit, above all, that made it eternal. The one chosen for the premiere of The Commitments in 1991. An old band t-shirt, leather jacket and washed-out jeans. It is so talked about that, when in 2018 it returns to wear the same shirt, it does not go unnoticed. This time she combines it with a long black skirt, demonstrating that over the years she has created a timeless wardrobe.

Victoria Beckham’s oversize look

A radical change in terms of style, Victoria Beckham was the protagonist. Always admired and loved for her pop and feminine looks, over time it has replaced crop tops and mini dresses, with blazers and trousers with an immense volume. Farewell to the pop star girl, welcome to the career woman (and designer) which is today. Her daytime look, which has now become a uniform for her, is composed as follows: palazzo pants, blouse or oversized shirt And jacket with a masculine cut.

Naomi Campbell: feminine or sporty?

Impossible not to mention Naomi Campbell when it comes to the 90s. Since the beginning of his career reinterprets trends in a personal way, wearing mini dresses, skirts and very short suits, which show off her long legs. His style is defined elegant and energetic, fully reflecting his dream life. Some lights, you know, are impossible to turn off. Even today it is present in the front row of the best fashion shows, with bold but classy looks. On Instagram it often shows up in one sportier version, with track pants, baseball cap and Nike. Certainly a new dress, which gives an extra facet to the eternal Black Venus.

