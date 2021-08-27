News

90s icons: how their style has changed today

Fashions pass and divas grow. Even their style, which has made them iconic in the 90’s, has changed. Presented on the catwalk and on TV, i nienties I’m a trend which cannot be resisted. Dream years, especially for fashion addicts, who witnessed the birth of stars without equal. Models like Naomi Campbell or Kate Moss, actresses like Jennifer Aniston or Winona Ryder or singers like Victoria Beckham. Their looks continue to inspire generations. Between those who have upset their wardrobe and those who have opted for a more essential version of it, here it is the style evolution of some 90’s stars.

Gwyneth Paltrow more and more colorful

Queen of essential and chic looks. The way of dressing Gwyneth Paltrow it is refined and sophisticated. His minimal approach trends made her, in the 90s, one of the reference figures for fashion. The colors were never too bright, the lengths never excessive. A manic perfection that it has brought with it over the years. While remaining true to itself, today you can see it in more colorful outfits and lively. Flowers and abstract prints decorate dresses with a large volume, which emphasize the waistline.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Paris Theater in New York City, New York (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow in an ivory satin dress in 1995.

90s fashion_170158843_261013545417058_8167073876354560584_n

Shirt dress with floral print and belt at the waist. Instagram: @gwynethpaltrow

Jennifer Aniston always focuses on black

The black colour is the ally of excellence for Jennifer Aniston. Its complexion stands out, streamlining the silhouette. Despite the thousands of fashion news that made the 90s one of the best times for fashion, the simplicity of a littlet black dress or a business suit they have always prevailed. On the red carpet as on the sets, bodices, pencil-skirts and sheath dresses are the must-haves that she continues to wear today.

Jennifer Aniston during 1995 VH1 Honors in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc)

Jennifer Aniston in 1995 in Los Angeles with a total black look. Bra, sequined cardigan and cigarette pants.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Jennifer Aniston leaves

Another black total look consisting of: skirt, blouse, oversized blazer and ankle boots.

Winona Ryder never changes

Winona Ryder is without a doubt one of the most enigmatic girls of the 90s. A little bit goth and a little bit nerdy, he remains an undisputed icon of grunge. But there is an outfit, above all, that made it eternal. The one chosen for the premiere of The Commitments in 1991. An old band t-shirt, leather jacket and washed-out jeans. It is so talked about that, when in 2018 it returns to wear the same shirt, it does not go unnoticed. This time she combines it with a long black skirt, demonstrating that over the years she has created a timeless wardrobe.

HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 7: Actress Winona Ryder attends "The Commitments" Hollywood Premiere on August 7, 1991 at Pacific's Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Winona Ryder at the premiere of The Commitments with t-shrit, leather jacket and jeans.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Actress Winona Ryder attends the

The same t-shirt, in 2018, worn with a long black skirt and always a leather jacket.

Victoria Beckham’s oversize look

A radical change in terms of style, Victoria Beckham was the protagonist. Always admired and loved for her pop and feminine looks, over time it has replaced crop tops and mini dresses, with blazers and trousers with an immense volume. Farewell to the pop star girl, welcome to the career woman (and designer) which is today. Her daytime look, which has now become a uniform for her, is composed as follows: palazzo pants, blouse or oversized shirt And jacket with a masculine cut.

British singer Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice, of of pop girl group Spice Girls, 2000. (Photo by Tim Roney / Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham, young Spice Girls, with brown top and light pants.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Designer Victoria Beckham acknowledges the applause of the audience after the Victoria Beckham Women's Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Peter White / Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham at the end of her show. After presenting the new collection of his namesake brand, he goes out on the catwalk with oversized trousers and shirt.

Naomi Campbell: feminine or sporty?

Impossible not to mention Naomi Campbell when it comes to the 90s. Since the beginning of his career reinterprets trends in a personal way, wearing mini dresses, skirts and very short suits, which show off her long legs. His style is defined elegant and energetic, fully reflecting his dream life. Some lights, you know, are impossible to turn off. Even today it is present in the front row of the best fashion shows, with bold but classy looks. On Instagram it often shows up in one sportier version, with track pants, baseball cap and Nike. Certainly a new dress, which gives an extra facet to the eternal Black Venus.

Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive / WireImage)

Naomi Campbell, in a sparkling silver dress with Kate Moss and Christy Turlington.

90s fashion_139954213_1206770476387505_2460558340190380822_n

In a sporty version, with sweatpants, Jordan and a baseball cap. Instagram: @naomicampbell

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


