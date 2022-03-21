Drafting

Brazil.- Libya Warrior of the Valleya 91-year-old woman tattooed the image of the Virgen de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción Aparecida after making a promise with her youngest grandson.

The grandmother promised her youngest grandson that if he entered medicine he would get a tattoo. She Libyan she assured that she had never been interested in tattooing, so she did not imagine doing it; however, upon learning that her 19-year-old grandson had been selected for medical college, she went in for the tattoo without hesitation.

Libia stated that “thank God” she really liked her tattoo, and that despite it being a two-hour session to finish her design, she didn’t feel any pain. “I didn’t feel any pain. My daughters went with me, they were all the time talking, smiling. I see people in the reports saying they were in a lot of pain, but everyone feels differently,” she commented.

Libya is the mother of three children, has nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Pedro Henrique, the youngest of her grandchildren, will have to move out of state to study medicine, however, Libia assures that they will visit each other on vacation.

