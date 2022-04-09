910203785, the phone call that you should not pick up, why?

Have they called you from 910203785 these days? Have you seen that number appear on the screen of your mobile or on the landline at home? Well, the best thing is that you do not pick it up and block it as soon as you can. Why?

910203785, the number you shouldn’t pick up

In recent weeks, the telephone number of 910203785 accumulated more than 2,500 complaints and reports in forums, social networks and web pages –and that’s not counting the Google searches that number would have during those days. In theory it is the typical commercial call that tries to sell you something. But as soon as we pick them up we already begin to suspect.

The first thing they are going to tell us is that they are “Telecare vendors”or call to “to know if they already have the red remote assistance button”and also pointing out that they are “a City Council service. According to the TuExperto website, the majority of users point to a telecare company as the alleged responsible party, which as of today has not yet been identified.

A telecare service

When appearing, the operator who answers the call alludes to a Telematic assistance service aimed at the elderly or people with functional diversity promoted by the City Council. To accept the contracting of the service, users must provide a series of personal data, in addition to paying an estimated amount of 20 euros for the warning device.

The first thing to make clear is that These types of services can only be requested through the Town Hall of each locality, and not house to house as if it were an offer to change mobile. And to this “we must add that the majority of reports come from different parts of Spain, which is why the alleged nature of the call is questioned.” Any excuse is good to pull social engineering and hunt you down.

the red button

Obviously, and since we are talking about telecare, the alleged company needs a series of data and asks you for it. There the vishing scam is already bearing fruit if you are revealing it to them. That’s why it’s best to colgar immediately if you have gone off-hook and block the number. Or let it ring without picking it up and then block it. There are many models of desk phones that come with a block list feature, but if you have been called on a mobile, do the following: