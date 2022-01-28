95.8% Omicron in Italy, sequenced ‘sister’ – Medicine

The sub-variant of Omicron called BA.2 has also arrived in Italy: it is just as fast in spreading, but it is not yet clear whether it is less aggressive even if – says the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Giovanni Rezza – ” it is not very different in features from Omicron 1 “. It is not the only sister: there are also BA.1 and BA.3, as indicated by the large databases that store the sequences of the SarsCoV2 virus, such as NextStrain and Gisaid, so much so that some experts speak of a “hypermutated version” of the virus SarsCoV2, as does the founder of the Scripps Institute, Eric Topol. For Tom Peacock, of Imperial College London, “BA.2 is unlikely to generate a new wave”: rather, it could ripple the current wave or slow the descent of the epidemic curve.

Of the three versions of the Omicron, the BA.1 is the most widespread: in the countries where it arrived, it quickly put aside the pre-existing variants. It also happened in Italy, where Omicron replaced Delta and as of January 17 it had an estimated prevalence of 95.8% (with a margin of uncertainty between 83% and 100%) according to the rapid survey conducted by Higher Institute of Health (Iss) and Ministry of Health, with regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation. Identified in mid-November in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong together with the original strain of the Omicron family (B.1.1.529), in mid-December BA.2 was reported in India and then in the Philippines, Singapore and Japan. It reached Europe, where the sequences have been identified in some Scandinavian countries, including Denmark, Great Britain and Germany. Italy has now entered among the countries in which BA.2 is present, with the two sequences obtained in the Hygiene Laboratory of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.

“It has been reported in 9 regions,” said ISS president Silvio Brusaferro. The reconstruction of the sequences by the Nexstrain database indicates that the three variants of the Omicron family are as different from each other as the Omicron is compared to the other variants that have appeared so far, such as Delta, Alpha or Beta. What consequences such a changing virus may have on the progress of the pandemic is currently not possible to say; it is clear only that the SarsCoV2 virus has a great ability to generate new variants. Genetic data indicate that BA.1 is the most common sub-variant; BA.2 is a little less so, but in some cases it has taken over BA.1: it happened in Denmark, Nepal and the Philippines, but not in India and Great Britain; BA.3 is not yet widespread, with a few hundred sequences deposited so far. The data then indicate that the three sub-variants separated from Omicron in March 2021: first appeared BA.1 (with 20 new mutations compared to the original Omicron, 13 of which were unique) and BA.2 (with 27 new mutations). , 10 of which are unique and none are communicated to BA.1); BA.3 then differentiated from BA.2 (13 new mutations, 1 unique, 5 common to BA.1 and 7 common to BA.2)