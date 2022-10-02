“95% of colon cancer cases can be cured if detected early,” says an expert gastroenterologist

Each year more than 15,000 cases of colon cancer are detected in Argentina (Getty Images)

Cancer kills. Oncological diseases are the main cause of death in the worldHowever, in the face of this inexorable reality, the encouraging news is that some types of cancer show signs up to a decade before developing, and that window of time is essential to diagnose them, start treatment and save lives.

The colon cancer It develops in the large intestine, made up of the colon and rectum, which is why it is also known as colorectal cancer (CRC). In Argentina, It is the second leading cause of death from malignant tumors in both sexes after lung cancer.. It causes 8,500 deaths a year, that is, about 22 deaths per dayand most can be prevented.

Colorectal cancer has no gender distinction, it affects both men and women. Annually, more than 15,000 new cases are diagnosedbut what not everyone knows is that more 90% of cases can be prevented if controls are carried out on time.

Precursor lesions that anticipate cancer can be detected 10 to 15 years before the appearance of the tumor (Getty)

In an exclusive dialogue with Infobae, the renowned doctor Luis Caro, leading gastroenterologist in the region and director of the Digestive Endoscopy program at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and president of the Gedyt Foundation (Diagnostic and Therapeutic Gastroenterology) stressed the importance of preventive medical check-ups.

Unlike other more aggressive and fast-progressing types of cancer, colon cancer has a slow evolution, the first non-malignant precursor lesions may appear up to 10 to 15 years earlier of cancer formation. A window of time that, thanks to preventive medicine, allows save thousands of lives.

“This type of cancer is asymptomatic in its first phase, so consultation with the doctor and check-up studies are essential. It is also highly preventable It is preceded by precursor lesions that, detected and treated in time, do not become tumors”, explained Dr. Caro.

The gastroenterologist Luis Caro is a benchmark in Latin America, presides over the Gedyt Foundation and directs the Digestive Endoscopy course at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA)

More than 80% of CRC cases arise from a polyp, an abnormal growth of cells on the inner wall of the large intestine. Polyps have no symptoms and tend to grow slowly, so if not detected and removed early, they can turn into cancer.

Doctor Caro, who is president for Latin America of colon cancer screening in the World Association of Endoscopy (WEO)told Infobae the convincing figures: “By delaying diagnosis and surgery, the risk of death from colon cancer increases by 6% every 4 weeks. Similar delays in adjuvant chemotherapy for colorectal cancer raise the risk of mortality by 13%.

“Unlike other types of cancer, such as pancreatic cancer, which when it is detected because the symptoms appear, is already very advanced, in the case of colon cancer, if the symptoms appear, a colonoscopyand if it is within reach of colonoscopy to solve it, which happens in 80% of cases, it can resolve”, indicated the specialist.

Only 30% of the population undergoes medical check-ups that help detect colon cancer after the age of 50 (Getty)

Although it is the second deadliest cancer in Argentina, this reality can be modified: “More than 95% of colon cancer cases can be cured with surgery. and, eventually, in the other 5% of cases, other treatments will have to be evaluated, such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy”, Dr. Caro remarked.

There are various strategies to control this disease, first of all the promotion of a healthy life style (consumption of fiber in the diet, regular physical activity, avoiding cigarettes and alcohol, and maintaining a healthy weight).

Second, the screening of the general population using the Fecal Immunological Test (FIT) in the age group of 50 to 75 years, this tool of prevention is done with a fecal occult blood test and if this test is positive, it is complemented with a video colonoscopy high quality.

In Argentina, colon cancer is the second leading cause of death from malignant tumors in both sexes after lung cancer (Getty)

As for the FIT It is a method that, being more precise, improved the technique of the old stool blood test. The results of the old tests gave many false positives because it measured iron levels, which could be affected by multiple variables: hemorrhoids, bleeding when brushing teeth or consuming foods with high iron levels before taking the test.

Instead, Dr. Caro explained that “the new FIT test measures human hemoglobin, the blood that is already beginning to metabolize, that is why neither bleeding when brushing teeth or an ulcer or gastritis will influence a false positive, because the study identifies undigested human hemoglobin”. For this reason, this study, whose application in Argentina is quite recent, is much more effective in identifying tumor precursor lesions.

The FIT allows detecting potential diagnoses and is a fundamental tool of the preventive medicinejust as women should undergo gynecological studies on a regular basis, this preventive study detects cases at an early stage, before the cancer is advanced.

By delaying diagnosis and surgery, the risk of death from colon cancer increases by 6% every 4 weeks (Getty)

In the case of a positive FIT, the patient should be referred for a complementary colonoscopy. If there are pathological findings in the colonoscopy, the treatment will be individualized by pathology. Of the total number of people who undergo the FIT, it is estimated that 10% should undergo a colonoscopy.

Despite the fact that the medical guidelines indicate that between the ages of 50 and 75 all people, even if they do not have symptoms, should undergo preventive check-ups, -and those people with a family history or increased risk for associated pathologies should start their check-ups earlier- . Dr. Caro stressed that Currently, a very low number of people undergo the necessary check-ups, and with the pandemic this has worsened.

The president of the Gedyt Foundation stressed that In Argentina, only 30% of the population performs the preventive studies that are recommended after 50 years of age.. This means that 70% of Argentines do not comply with the prevention tests that can identify stages prior to colon cancer several years before.

To prevent these oncological diseases, it is recommended to follow a balanced diet with a high fiber content (Getty)

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the Americas region. Each year there are more than 240,000 new cases and approximately 112,000 deaths due to this disease, according to estimates by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Doctor Caro, who is permanent secretary of the Interamerican Society of Digestive Endoscopynoted that “Argentina and Uruguay are two of the countries most affected by this disease in all of Latin America and one of the most important also in the world”.

A healthy lifestyle is the first step in preventing cancer. Among Dr. Caro’s recommendations, it is important to try not to be sedentary, to carry out physical activity on a regular basis, such as walking or riding a bike; keep a balanced diet and include fiber in meals through abundant portions of fruits, vegetables, and vegetables, whether they are water-soluble fibers (pumpkin, pumpkin, carrot) or non-water-soluble fibers (chard, spinach, etc.).

“More than 95% of colon cancer cases can be cured with surgery and, eventually, in the other 5% of cases, other treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy, will have to be evaluated,” said Dr. Caro.

“This does not mean that one should become vegan or vegetarian, can you eat red or white meat. It is important do not have an abusive consumption neither of the meats, nor of the canned or other ultraprocessed foods, especially the latter, which not only influence colon cancer, but also other metabolic problems such as diabetes or cholesterol”, pointed out the specialist.

“A great master doctor of nutritionists, Dr. Pedro Escudero, creator of the first National Institute of Nutrition in Argentina, always said that the diet had to be CASA (Complete, Adequate, Sufficient and Harmonic) and it is a concept that I like to return to in order to clearly explain how we should feed ourselves,” said Dr. Caro.

In an era marked by the search for longevity, experts warn that preventive studies are essential to live longer and better. To conclude, the specialist from the Gedyt Foundation highlighted: “It is important to understand that carrying out adequate controls have an impact on the incidence and mortality of colon cancer, For this reason, regular consultations with the gastroenterologist or family doctor provide the necessary tools to prevent this disease.

