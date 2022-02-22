960302419, the phone call that you should not pick up, why?

At all hours, from 9 in the morning to even 10 and 11 at night. And always in a cowardly way, with unknown or hidden numbers so as not to identify them. Telephone Spam is a plague, and we have all gone through it, picking up the phone to hear someone on the other end determined to offer us a product, mobile, ADSL line or home insurance that we need, yes or yes, before we know it ourselves. .

And speaking of numbers, Have they called you from 960302419 these days? Well, the best thing is that you do not pick it up and block it as soon as you can. Why?

960302419, the number you shouldn’t pick up

Last week, the phone number of 960302419 accumulated in less than a day 3,000 complaints and reports in forums, social networks and web pages –And that’s not counting the number of Google searches you’d have during the day. But it is not the only one, since it is part of a larger list of phones used in a new type of scam.

From pretend to be operators like MásMóvil to Orange or Movistar and even electricity companies with the excuse of charging you less, 960302419 has had a particular role these days. But there is more, all of these below compiled by the TuExperto website and others that there will undoubtedly be:

854 569 396

919 543 822

960 30 18 43

854 56 93 82

960 30 16 87

931 22 50 81

955 31 00 43

Get your data

Impersonate whoever impersonates, the scammers behind the line use the same modus operandi: They ask talk to the owner of the linethey tell him that the next invoice will have changes and that he will pay more for the monthly fee. The call is to try to give you a hand and lower the price, even below what the normal user pays. Other times it’s because a promotion, a new offer, etc.… Any excuse is good to pull social engineering and hunt you down.

The Orange operator alerted its customers with this email notice about calls from 960302419 and other numbers

Obviously, and since we are talking about your rate, the operator needs a series of data to modify the new price, and it asks you for it. There the vishing scam is already bearing fruit if you are revealing it to them. That’s why it’s best to colgar immediately if you have gone off-hook and block the number. Or let it ring without picking it up and then block it. There are many models of desk phones that come with a block list feature, but if you have been called on a mobile, do the following: