97 series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Movistar Plus+, Filmin, Amazon and Apple TV+

Calima Wednesday and as always it’s time to review the premieres on the main streaming platforms. This time we have 97 series, movies and documentaries that we can see this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar Plus +, Disney +, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video and Applet TV +.

Among them we have the adaptation of ‘DMZ‘ sponsored by Ava DuVernay, the film of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleckthe spin-off of ‘Big Mouth’ and the new version of the family comedy ‘twelve at home‘. We start.

‘Deep water’

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in this erotic thriller directed by Adrian Lyne in which a couple begin to find new life when they start playing deadly mind games against each other.

Premiere Friday on Amazon Prime Video | Review

‘black crab’

We move to a post-apocalyptic future in which six soldiers enter a mission that could end the war in which they are mired: transport a package across the frozen sea. Noomi Rapace heads up the Swedish production.

Premiere Friday on Netflix

‘DMZ’

Based (loosely) on the comic by Brian Wood and Riccardo Buchielli, Rosario Dawson stars in this short (four episodes) but quite effective miniseries in which a doctor will enter the demilitarized zone of Manhattan in search of her son, from whom she separated shortly after the start of the Second Civil War.

Premiere Friday on HBO Max

‘Twelve at home’

New version of the adaptation of the book, this time under the pen of Kenya Barris and directed by Gail Garner. The Bakers are a blended family with ten children from their respective marriages.

Premiere Friday on Disney+

‘Stroke of luck’

Jesse Clemons, Jason Segel and Lily Collins star in this film in which we follow a couple who arrive at their vacation home only to discover a thief at work.

Premiere Friday on Netflix

‘Lust’

From Sweden comes this series in which a woman, responsible for a study on sexuality, begins with her friends to rethink her own relationship with affection and sex.

Premiere Friday on HBO Max

‘Human Resources’

Spin-off of ‘Big Mouth’ in which we enter the world of the hormone monsters from the animated series. An office comedy that shows us how monsters are assigned to their respective humans.

Premiere Friday on Netflix

‘WeCrashed’

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in this series in which we follow the rise and fall of WeWork, the coworking start-up that grew soaring only to plummet.

Premiere Friday on Apple TV+

all premieres

Netflix

Movistar Plus+

hbo max

‘DMZ’ (Friday)

‘Lust’ (Friday)

‘Minx’ (Thursday)

‘Reborn from the ashes’ (Wednesday)

‘Weeds’ S1-7 (Thursday)

Disney+

filmin

‘All In’ (Wednesday)

‘Eiffel’ (Wednesday)

‘One day’ (Wednesday)

‘System K’ (Thursday)

‘A Son’ (Thursday)

‘Leur Algérie’ (Thursday)

‘La déesse des mouches’ (Thursday)

‘Stop Filming Us’ (Thursday)

‘The Jack in the Box: The Awakening’ [P] (Thursday)

‘Fragile’ (Thursday)

‘Soul’ (Friday)

‘The geometry between me and what I see’ (Friday)

‘Feels Good Man’ (Friday)

‘Professor Bachmann and his class’ (Friday)

‘Dorothè Na Vila’ (Friday)

‘Like the Ones I Used To Know’ (Friday)

‘The applicant’ (Friday)

‘Nise, a trip on the Nao d’Amores’ (Friday)

‘lam’ [P] (Friday)

‘The Zebras’ (Friday)

‘Dead man does not know how to live’ [P] (Friday)

‘The Macaluso Sisters’ [P] (Friday)

‘An affair with Figaro’ [P] (Friday)

‘Bloody Hell’ [P] (Friday)

‘Vía Libre’ (Friday)

‘Queen of Glory’ (Friday)

‘Rise and Fall’ (Friday)

‘Pattern Recognition’ (Friday)

‘The Wind and the Kite’ (Friday)

‘Trade Center’ (Friday)

‘Sofa So Good’ (Friday)

‘Squirrel Wars’ (Friday)

‘Aren’t You Happy’ (Friday)

‘Bruiser’ (Friday)

‘Opera’ (Friday)

‘The Touch of the Master’s Hand’ (Friday)

‘Frimas’ (Friday)

‘Eagles’ (Friday)

‘In Sickness and in Health’ (Friday)

‘Bea at Rehab’ (Friday)

‘Ghost Dogs’ (Friday)

‘Birdie’ (Friday)

‘Aita Mari’ (Friday)

‘Brain Film Festival 2022: Shorts’ (Friday)

‘I Am Human’

‘The Disruptors’ (Friday)

‘The Origins of Music’ (Friday)

‘Dardara’ (Friday)

‘Voodoo Apocalypse’ (Friday)

‘Strawberry Mansion’ (Saturday)

‘The Box’ (Sunday)

Prime Video (every Friday)

Apple TV (every Friday)

‘Little Zen Stories’ S2

‘WeCrashed’

Espinof recommends…

‘spencer’

Suffocating from start to finish (almost like a horror film) is Pablo Larraín’s proposal around the portrait of Diana Spencer in the days of Christmas that changed everything in the British Royal family. Kristen Stewart thrills with a performance as precise as something toned down on the awards circuit.

Recommended by Albertini | Premiere Friday on Amazon Prime Video | Review

