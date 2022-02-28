98.5% of Medicine students trained at HM Hospital…

HM Hospitales has communicated, after the results of the 2022 Resident Internal Medicine (MIR) exam were made public, that 98.5 percent of the 122 students trained in this health group passed this evaluation test, which establishes the order to access to a position that guarantees the training of medical specialists.

These students, who are pursuing their higher studies of the Medicine Degree at the San Pablo CEU University in Madrid, receive specific training from health professionals and teachers from HM Hospitales, on the Campus that is located in the HM Montepríncipe University Hospital in Boadilla. del Monte, and which welcomes students from the third year of their degree.

In addition, “this satisfaction is even more relevant when three of these students have managed to place themselves, for the first time in the history of the Group’s teaching, among the top 100 positions”, they point out from HM Hospitales. Similarly, there are seven medical students among the top 500 in this 2022 MIR exam.

The Director of Undergraduate Teaching at HM Hospitales, Dr. Alicia de la Cuerda, assures that “more than 13,000 doctors took the exam and the students of the CEU San Pablo University trained in the Group, both at a theoretical and practical level, have successfully passed this test.