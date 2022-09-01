98 series, movies and documentaries such as the return of ‘Cobra Kai’ and the Marilyn Monroe biopic with Ana de Armas
They have been somewhat begging (normally they are a little earlier) but, after seeing those of HBO Max, Movistar Plus + and Disney +, we already have here the list of the Netflix premieres for next September.
A month in which the platform picks up pace and in which we have counted almost a hundred series, movies and documentaries. At least for now. The most outstanding: the return of ‘The Heartbreakers’, season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ and the long-awaited ‘Blonde’. Let’s go there:
sets
‘The Devil in Ohio’
Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) stars in this miniseries as a psychiatrist who, after taking in a mysterious young woman who has escaped from a cult, finds that the newcomer begins to endanger the family.
‘The heartbreaker’
New version of the Australian teen series that takes us through the story of a girl who, after being the protagonist of a scandal, becomes a sort of outcast at her high school. However, she will soon ally herself with her new friends to buoy her reputation.
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’
Based on the video game by CDProjekt Red, the ten-episode series tells the story of a boy who lives on the streets of a futuristic city. Against all odds, he survives as an edgerunner.
- Premiere on September 13
all series
- ‘Detox’ (1/9)
- ‘Hunter x Hunter’ (1/9)
- ‘OURAN High School Host Club’ (1/9)
- ‘The Devil in Ohio’ (9/2)
- ‘False IDs’ (2/9)
- ‘You are not special’ (2/9)
- ‘Bee and Puppycat’ (6/9)
- ‘Diary of a Gigolo’ (7/9)
- Cobra Kai S5 (9/9)
- ‘Narcosaints’ (9/9)
- ‘Magnificent Ada, Scientist’ S3 (12/9)
- ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ (9/13)
- ‘Missing in Lorenskog’ (9/14)
- ‘The Heartbreakers’ (9/14)
- ‘The King: Vicente Fernandes’ (14/9)
- ‘Terim’ (9/15)
- ‘Holy’ (9/16)
- ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ T2 (16/9)
- ‘Destiny: The WINX Saga’ S2 (9/16)
- ‘A Second Chance: Gymnastics School’ (9/16)
- ‘Only for love’ (9/21)
- ‘Easy Money’ S2 (9/22)
- ‘Rescue in a cave in Thailand’ (9/22)
- ‘The ones in the last row’ (9/23)
- ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ S8 (9/23)
- ‘The Empress’ (9/29)
Films
‘Blonde’
Andrew Dominik brings us one of the most anticipated biopics of the year. Ana de Armas gets into the skin of Marilyn Monroe in a reinterpretation of the great Hollywood legend.
- Premiere on September 28
‘rainbow’
A week after it went through theaters on the 23rd, Paco León’s new film will hit the platform. A free adaptation of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in which the director will experiment with various artistic disciplines to shape it.
- Premiere on September 30
All the movies
- ‘The town of love’ (1/9)
- ‘Belle Epoque’ (1/9)
- ‘Neighbors’ (1/9)
- ‘The town of love’ (1/9)
- ‘The last of the mohicans’ (1/9)
- ‘The Boy’ (1/9)
- ‘Flares’ (1/9)
- ‘The Barbie Diaries’ (1/9)
- ‘Deep in the Darkness’ (1/9)
- ‘A life in three days’ (1/9)
- ‘The Kiss of the Panther Woman’ (1/9)
- ‘Barbie in A Christmas Carol’ (1/9)
- ‘Monster High: Spooky’ (1/9)
- ‘Where Love Lies’ (1/9)
- ‘Babe. The little pig in the city’ (1/9)
- ‘Joe Kidd’ (1/9)
- ‘Barbie and her sisters: Puppies in search of the treasure’ (1/9)
- ‘Barbie and her sisters: In search of the puppies’ (1/9)
- ‘The Monster’ (1/9)
- ‘Eve and Beba’ (2/9)
- ‘Troubador Festival’ (2/9)
- ‘Resident Evil: Revenge’ (3/9)
- ‘Lucero’ (3/9)
- ‘The woman who spoke with the dead’ (3/9)
- ‘The Lady of the Malito Forest’ (3/9)
- ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ (5/9)
- ‘Jexi’ (5/9)
- ‘Cardboard Clouds’ (5/9)
- ‘Diorama’ (6/9)
- ‘Trapped Again’ (8/9)
- ‘End of journey’ (9/9)
- ‘Breathless’ (9/9)
- Broad Peak (9/14)
- ‘How to train your dragon 3’ (9/14)
- ‘The Catholic School’ (9/14)
- ‘Happy death day 2’ (9/15)
- ‘The Victory Dance’ (9/15)
- ‘Mirror Mirror’ (9/16)
- ‘Revenge Now’ (9/16)
- ‘I was famous’ (9/16)
- ‘Drifting Home’ (9/16)
- ‘The perfumer’ (9/21)
- ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy’ (9/21)
- ‘The dream life of Georgie Stone’ (9/22)
- ‘Pokemon. The Chronicles of Arceus’ (9/23)
- ‘Athena’ (9/23)
- Lou (9/23)
- ‘Blonde’ (9/28)
- Rainbow (9/30)
All documentaries and reality shows
- ‘Flirt in family’ (2/9)
- ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ S2 (2/9)
- ‘Lorca: The sea stops moving’ (3/9)
- ‘Who gives more for my house’ (2/9)
- ‘Little Matters: Insects’ (3/9)
- ‘Make the most of the money’ (6/9)
- ‘Predators of India’ (7/9)
- ‘Chef’s Table Pizza’ (7/9)
- ‘Who likes my follower’ (8/9)
- ‘Three identical strangers’ (8/9)
- ‘The Anthrax Attacks’ (8/9)
- ‘Sâdhaka. The path of yoga’ (10/9)
- ‘Playground’ (9/10)
- ‘Santa Cruz for example’ (10/9)
- ‘The Sins of Our Mother’ (9/14)
- ‘Terim’ (9/15)
- ‘Skandal! Wirecard’s downfall (9/16)
- ‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ (9/16)
- ‘Wanna Marchi: Italy’s telecon artist’ (9/21)
- ‘The Bling Rings rob Hollywood’ (9/21)
- ‘Miami: Dream Reforms’ (9/21)
- ‘Iron Chef Mexico’ (9/21)
- ‘Inside the World’s Toughest Prison’ S6 (9/28)
- ‘Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga’ (9/28)