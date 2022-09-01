98 series, movies and documentaries such as the return of ‘Cobra Kai’ and the Marilyn Monroe biopic with Ana de Armas

They have been somewhat begging (normally they are a little earlier) but, after seeing those of HBO Max, Movistar Plus + and Disney +, we already have here the list of the Netflix premieres for next September.

A month in which the platform picks up pace and in which we have counted almost a hundred series, movies and documentaries. At least for now. The most outstanding: the return of ‘The Heartbreakers’, season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ and the long-awaited ‘Blonde’. Let’s go there:

sets

‘The Devil in Ohio’

Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) stars in this miniseries as a psychiatrist who, after taking in a mysterious young woman who has escaped from a cult, finds that the newcomer begins to endanger the family.

‘The heartbreaker’

New version of the Australian teen series that takes us through the story of a girl who, after being the protagonist of a scandal, becomes a sort of outcast at her high school. However, she will soon ally herself with her new friends to buoy her reputation.

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’

Based on the video game by CDProjekt Red, the ten-episode series tells the story of a boy who lives on the streets of a futuristic city. Against all odds, he survives as an edgerunner.

Premiere on September 13

all series

‘Detox’ (1/9)

‘Hunter x Hunter’ (1/9)

‘OURAN High School Host Club’ (1/9)

‘The Devil in Ohio’ (9/2)

‘False IDs’ (2/9)

‘You are not special’ (2/9)

‘Bee and Puppycat’ (6/9)

‘Diary of a Gigolo’ (7/9)

Cobra Kai S5 (9/9)

‘Narcosaints’ (9/9)

‘Magnificent Ada, Scientist’ S3 (12/9)

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ (9/13)

‘Missing in Lorenskog’ (9/14)

‘The Heartbreakers’ (9/14)

‘The King: Vicente Fernandes’ (14/9)

‘Terim’ (9/15)

‘Holy’ (9/16)

‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ T2 (16/9)

‘Destiny: The WINX Saga’ S2 (9/16)

‘A Second Chance: Gymnastics School’ (9/16)

‘Only for love’ (9/21)

‘Easy Money’ S2 (9/22)

‘Rescue in a cave in Thailand’ (9/22)

‘The ones in the last row’ (9/23)

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ S8 (9/23)

‘The Empress’ (9/29)

Films

‘Blonde’

Andrew Dominik brings us one of the most anticipated biopics of the year. Ana de Armas gets into the skin of Marilyn Monroe in a reinterpretation of the great Hollywood legend.

Premiere on September 28

‘rainbow’

A week after it went through theaters on the 23rd, Paco León’s new film will hit the platform. A free adaptation of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in which the director will experiment with various artistic disciplines to shape it.

Premiere on September 30

All the movies

‘The town of love’ (1/9)

‘Belle Epoque’ (1/9)

‘Neighbors’ (1/9)

‘The last of the mohicans’ (1/9)

‘The Boy’ (1/9)

‘Flares’ (1/9)

‘The Barbie Diaries’ (1/9)

‘Deep in the Darkness’ (1/9)

‘A life in three days’ (1/9)

‘The Kiss of the Panther Woman’ (1/9)

‘Barbie in A Christmas Carol’ (1/9)

‘Monster High: Spooky’ (1/9)

‘Where Love Lies’ (1/9)

‘Babe. The little pig in the city’ (1/9)

‘Joe Kidd’ (1/9)

‘Barbie and her sisters: Puppies in search of the treasure’ (1/9)

‘Barbie and her sisters: In search of the puppies’ (1/9)

‘The Monster’ (1/9)

‘Eve and Beba’ (2/9)

‘Troubador Festival’ (2/9)

‘Resident Evil: Revenge’ (3/9)

‘Lucero’ (3/9)

‘The woman who spoke with the dead’ (3/9)

‘The Lady of the Malito Forest’ (3/9)

‘Mary Queen of Scots’ (5/9)

‘Jexi’ (5/9)

‘Cardboard Clouds’ (5/9)

‘Diorama’ (6/9)

‘Trapped Again’ (8/9)

‘End of journey’ (9/9)

‘Breathless’ (9/9)

Broad Peak (9/14)

‘How to train your dragon 3’ (9/14)

‘The Catholic School’ (9/14)

‘Happy death day 2’ (9/15)

‘The Victory Dance’ (9/15)

‘Mirror Mirror’ (9/16)

‘Revenge Now’ (9/16)

‘I was famous’ (9/16)

‘Drifting Home’ (9/16)

‘The perfumer’ (9/21)

‘Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy’ (9/21)

‘The dream life of Georgie Stone’ (9/22)

‘Pokemon. The Chronicles of Arceus’ (9/23)

‘Athena’ (9/23)

Lou (9/23)

‘Blonde’ (9/28)

Rainbow (9/30)

All documentaries and reality shows