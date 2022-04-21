99,848 new cases and 205 deaths – Corriere.it

from Chiara Barison

Data for Wednesday 20 April. The rate of positivity at 16.4%. 101,614 people recovered in the last 24 hours, 10,207 hospitalized with symptoms. Intensive therapies decreased slightly, reaching 413 units

I’m 99.848



the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday they were 27,214, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15,858,442

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 205

(yesterday 127), for a total of 162,098 since February 2020.

The health situation Currently the positives are 1,206,900 (-1,379), 1,196,280 people in home isolation. THE hospitalized in the hospital with symptoms are 10.207 of which 413 in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 14,489,444 with an increase of 101.614 unit in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours is Lombardy

(14,065), then Campania (12,275), Lazio (10,681), Veneto (9,754) and Puglia (8,887).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 610.600, or 436,502 more than yesterday when it was 174,098. The rate of positivity 16.4%; yesterday it was 15.6%.

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +14,065 cases (yesterday +2,329)

Veneto: +9.754 cases (yesterday +2.022)

Campania: +12.275 cases (yesterday +3.250)

Lazio: +10,681 cases (yesterday +2,740)

Emilia Romagna: +3.432 cases (yesterday +1.751)

Piedmont: +5.279 cases (yesterday +3.579)

Sicily: +7.034 cases (yesterday +1.961)

Tuscany: +6.564 cases (yesterday +1.280)

Puglia: +8.887 cases (yesterday +2.232)

Marche: +2.894 cases (yesterday +877)

Liguria: +2.583 cases (yesterday +726)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.503 cases (yesterday +237)

Abruzzo: +3.746 cases (yesterday +874)

Calabria: +3.551 cases (yesterday +849)

Sardinia: +2.870 cases (yesterday +983)

Umbria: +1.648 cases (yesterday +438)

PA Bolzano: +766 cases (yesterday +202)

PA Trento: +618 cases (yesterday +170)

Basilicata: +1.213 cases (yesterday +453)

Molise: +316 cases (yesterday +228)

Valle d’Aosta: +169 cases (yesterday +33)