“999”, the new song by Selena Gomez with Camilo [VIDEO]

MILAN – The pop star Selena Gomez returns with his new single entitled “999”And sung in collaboration with Camilo, Colombian-born singer-songwriter, winner of the Grammy Awards. The single comes accompanied by a beautiful video clip directed by director Sophie Muller and available below.

Produced by Edgar Barrera and written by Camilo himself, “999” is a Latin pop song with irresistible rhythms and full of soul, which marks the first collaboration between the American pop star of Mexican origin and the Colombian singer-songwriter.

“Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who has the courage to pour his feelings into everything he creates and this thing brought us together a lot right from the start” – reveals Gomez about the collaboration. “I couldn’t have been happier working with him!”.

“Working with Selena Gomez is a great honor. From the beginning the song was written with her voice in mind and it wouldn’t exist without her. I created it dreaming of this collaboration “- Camilo added. “I’m so happy with this opportunity and everything it represents for me and my career. It is a very precious piece, made with the collaboration of an artist that I respect and have followed for so long. I still can’t believe it, just think that two or three years ago when I was asked in an interview with who I would like to collaborate with, I replied without thinking “Selena Gomez!” … and now all this is reality! “.

The project follows on from “Revelación”, the pop star’s first Spanish-language EP released last March around the world and which saw Gomez as the only female artist from 2017 to date occupying the first position in the Billboard “Top Latin Albums” “. The project was preceded by three successful singles, the song “De Una Vez” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91VRyTvjoX4), the single “Baila Conmigo” in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and produced by Tainy (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5WN3pkxPF0) and the collaboration with DJ SNAKE entitled “Selfish Love” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQG_2O9Bu6c). In total on Spotify, the three songs have already made over almost 420 million streams.

Selena Gomez, global superstar, actress, producer and social activist, is one of the most powerful voices in world pop culture and Latin with over 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. For this the Latin Recording Academy recently awarded her the Leading Ladies of Entertainment award for 2020. Last year she also won the Arts Award ”at the 33rd edition of the Hispanic Heritage Awards. Her latest album “RARE” gave Gomez her first # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (the American singles chart) thanks to the single “Lose You To Love Me,” and the record also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. “Lose You To Love Me” has become the single that has reached the fastest platinum in America (gold in Italy) thanks to sales and to date has amassed over 1.6 billion streams worldwide. Last year, Gomez produced and created a cooking show for HBO Max titled Selena + Chef. The show is already in its second season. Gomez is the executive producer of the “Only Murders in the Building” series in which she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short and will be released on August 31st also in Italy on Star (included in the Disney + offer).