“999”, the song that unites Selena Gomez and Camilo | music

The song was produced by Grammy Award and Latin Grammy Award winner Edgar Parreira, along with AC and Camilo himself.

American singer Selena Gomez And his colleague and composer Camilo They made their first collaboration with the pop song “999 inches, a song written by the Colombian artist published with a video clip that shows “real relevance in the interpretation of the lyrics”.

“Camilo is a wonderful songwriter and singer who is proud to reveal his true feelings and emotions with which we communicate instantly. I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with him, ”the actress also said in a statement during the song’s introduction.

The song was produced by Grammy Award- and Latin-Grammy-winning Edgar Parreira, along with AC and Camilo himself, who revealed that he wrote “thinking about the voice” of his partner.

“Working with Selena Gomez is a great honor. From the beginning,”999 ′ It was written with the sound of his voice in mind and it wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t created by dreaming of this collaboration, ”said Medellin, a Colombian artist, considered one of the greatest exponents of the new pop music of his generation.

“I am so excited about the opportunity that is, for me and my project, a precious song like this, with an artist that I respect and have followed for a long time,” said Camilo.

For its part, the video, shot in Los Angeles (California), presents the duo in a “visually natural” environment, which corresponds to the song’s “simple and organic style”, according to the statement.

Audiovisual production directed by Sophie Muller.

Loading... Advertisements

“Selena and Camilo’s performances are timeless and natural, they show a real connection in the interpretation of the lyrics, accompanied by a natural and dreamy setting,” describes the press release.

Before the movie999 inches It comes after Selena received unanimous acclaim for her long-awaited return to Latin music.

The first EP in Spanish, “inspirationReleased earlier this year, the 7-track collection includes collaborations with urban “phenomenon” Rauw Alejandro and urban artist Myke Towers, among others.

Selena Gomez, who began her acting career at the age of 10 with the supporting role of Gianna in the children’s TV series “Barney and friendsHe achieved tremendous success as a singer.

“I miss you love meThe first song of his famous album,rareThis is a historic moment for the singer, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

welcome her New York Times As an artist who “writes songs even when he doesn’t try”, Camilo, for his part, has over 1.3 billion views on all digital platforms around the world.

Today they both show their relationship with “999Through Interscope Records, the multi-genre streaming platform that is part of the Universal Music group. (AND)