A 10 million euro Benetti sold: the customer pays in Bitcoin

The boat is called Oryx and is a 40.2 meter Benetti superyacht. She was sold by the boarding company Edmiston (representing the seller) to a client of Juan Andrade of SuperYachtsMonaco who decided to pay in Bitcoin through the service provider Bitpay. The value of the transaction was not disclosed, but the last price of the boat was 9.9 million euros.

This could be the first cryptocurrency trade of a superyacht. At least, made known. Because it is not certain that there have been others that have been kept secret. The advent of alternative currency in the nautical sector is underway. For example, a payment in Bitcoin for a charter dates back to 2014, which was announced by The Advantaged Yacht Charter and Sales of Miami Beach, a company that had already decided to accept the digital currency at the time. Their first bitcoin deal came after Tony Gallippi, owner of the BitPay payment processor, mentioned the company during his keynote speech at the North American Bitcoin conference in Miami. Jessica Londono, co-owner of The Advantaged Yacht Charter and Sales in Miami Beach, was in attendance at the conference, as was her first bitcoin client. The transaction was for $ 2,500. Londono had sent her client an email with her rental agreement and BitPay address. “It’s a lot easier than any credit card transaction you’ve ever done,” she told the media.