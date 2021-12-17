A 10000mAh power bank charges from 0 to 100% in just 27 minutes thanks to the graphene on the electrodes. On sale for $ 60

Elecjet, a company known for its power banks, unveils a 10000mAh battery pack capable, thanks to the use of graphene parts, to charge from 0 to 100 in just 27 minutes with a 100W charger.

To understand the extent of these numbers, just think that a normal battery pack, under the same conditions, takes an average of five or six times longer. The battery, which is called Apollo Ultra, can already be purchased on Indiegogo and it costs, at the moment, just over 60 euros.

The merit of these numbers is in the use of some parts in graphene: the lithium polymer battery has in fact been enhanced with the proprietary technology of Real Graphene USA, which allows the application of a state of graphene to the electrodes.

Graphene, the future Holy Grail of the electronics world

Graphene is a material consisting of a monoatomic layer – that is, with a thickness equal to a single atom – of carbon atoms. The discoveries on this material, combined with the realization of a first transistor, won the Nobel Prize in Physics to Andrej Gejm and Konstantin Novoselov of the University of Manchester.

In the field of electronics, but not only, graphene is seen as a sort of Holy Grail: its use should lead to much more capacious, economical and sustainable batteries. At the moment, however, we are still far from the possibility of creating a battery made entirely of graphene.

Not just impressive speed: the battery promises 2,500 charge cycles before dropping below 80% health

It should be emphasized, as mentioned at the beginning, that similar results are obtained by connecting the battery to a 100W wall charger. However, the times using a 29W charger are also excellent: it took just over 70 minutes to fully charge Apollo Ultra

But it’s not just the extreme charging speed that strikes: again according to the company, Apollo Ultra can withstand 2,500 full charge cycles before dropping below 80% health. A value that, if confirmed, would mean at least four or five times the values ​​of a normal lithium-ion battery.

The battery has two USB ports: one full-size USB-A and one USB-C PD 3.0. The USB-C port accepts an input up to 100W, and can deliver up to 65W to power most laptops too. The USB-A port, on the other hand, can deliver a maximum of 18W. Apollo Ultra is also equipped with Samsung’s PPS fast charging technology.

Already on sale on Indiegogo. It currently costs $ 69 with shipments starting January 2022

The only negative note, compared to a normal power bank, concerns the dimensions: Apollo Ultra is in fact thicker, also due to the modules necessary for the management of such high powers. The company, however, is already working to propose a second model that is much thinner.

As previously mentioned, Apollo Ultra can be purchased on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform, at a price of 69 dollars – just over 60 euros -. A recent change in Elecjet’s by-laws, however, resulted in the closure of the original campaign (with reimbursement for all customers) and the opening of a new campaign.