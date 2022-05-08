A 105-year-old woman is the most recent fatality from COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Sunday an additional death from COVID-19raising said line to 4,232 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Through a tweet, the agency reported that the deceased person, a 105-year-old woman from the Caguas region was not vaccinated against the disease.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

So far in 2022, 910 deaths from COVID-19 have been registered on the island, most of them in the group of 80 years or older (428). The month of April closed with 38 deaths.

Puerto Rico currently averages two daily deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to the Health data portal.

While, the total number of hospitalized for the virus dawned at 257, which means 12 fewer patients in the past 24 hours. The figure is broken down into 213 adults and 44 pediatrics.

Among the adults there are 20 confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 14 are connected to a ventilator. Two pediatric cases are in intensive care.

According to data updated at noon the positivity rate is at 25.4%, above the 24.94% reported yesterday, Saturday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends keeping that line below 5% to control the spread of the virus, while experts on the island suggest 3%.

Meanwhile, the average number of confirmed cases – in a period of seven days – is 1,002, and the number of probable cases is 2,191.

The percentage of the population aged 5 years or older vaccinated with at least one dose has remained unchanged for weeks: 95.8%. Over 2.6 million people have completed the series of doses. In addition, only 60.4% of the eligible population over 12 years of age have the booster dose, which represents 1,470,152 people.