a $ 110 million estate

With eight bedrooms, professional cinema, spa, infinity pool and panoramic views of Beverly Hills, let’s see why Adele wants to buy Sylvester Stallone’s mansion.

The Sylvester Stallone mansion who wants to buy Adele – Credit Westside Estate Agency

Eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, a spa, a cinema and an infinity pool are just some of the features of the villa. Sylvester Stallone in Beverly Hills he’s buying Adele. The gigantic property had been put on the property market by the Westside Estate Agency for 110 million euros but he had found no buyers. The famous singer appears to have made a bearish offer from 58 million dollars which could be the winner.

The living room of Sylvester Stallone’s villa – Credit Westside Estate Agency

How Sylvester Stallone’s villa is made

The dream estate, which Sylvester Stallone bought in the 1990s, is positioned in one of the most desirable areas of Beverly Hills because it is located in the gated enclave of North Beverly Park, overlooking Rodeo Drive but away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. The property was designed by architect Edward Granzbach, was built in 1994 and is spread over a 3.5 acre lot.

The infinity pool of Sylvester Stallone’s villa – Credit Westside Estate Agency

The villa has an area of ​​approx 2,000 square meters and is developed in two volumes. In the main house there are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Here is the master suite which includes not only a simple bathroom but also equipped with one sauna, Turkish bath and there is also a private terrace. The second volume is a two-level guest house with two bedrooms and en-suite bathroom, lounge and kitchen complete with personal chef.

Adele in the Oh My God video: she is a dark version of Snow White who knows what she wants

The entrance to Sylvester Stallone’s villa – Credit Westside Estate Agency

The main building, in addition to the bedrooms, includes a living room with panoramic views of Hollywood, a gym, a professional cinema, a cigar room and a spa. Outside is a large infinity pool and even a putting green. The estate is also equipped with a Fans of an air-conditioned garage for eight cars.

The cinema room in Sylvester Stallone’s villa – Credit Westside Estate Agency

Because Adele wants to buy Sylvester Stallone’s mansion

Adele is one of the most famous and popular singers in the world. Her new album has recently been released and it is already a global success but few know that Adele also has a great nose for real estate business. The British pop star has a real estate assets of $ 30 million (excluding the Stud property) and I’m in Beverly Hills has three other houses right where other celebrities like Katy Perry, Penelope Cruz, Ashton Kutcher and many others live. Being able to buy Stallone’s dream estate for $ 58 million must be a bargain for Adele.