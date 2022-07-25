A 13-year-old American girl admitted to the University will study Medicine

A 13-year-old girl has been admitted to study medicine at the Heersink School in Alabama, United States. This news of the girl, who lives on the outskirts of Forth Worth, has gone around the world in recent days, since she will become one of the youngest people to be admitted to the medical degree.

Adopted as a child, Alena Analeigh Wicker’s mother realized that her daughter had a supernatural “talent”. So much so that she was only 12 years old and had already finished her studies in high school. Now, just one year after her graduation, the minor has been admitted to the Early Guarantee Program at the University of Alabama, a plan that many experts define as “strict.”

Analeigh she will be able to start fulfilling her dream in the 2024 academic year, where she will become the youngest African-American medical student in USA. “A little black girl adopted from Fontana, California. I have worked so hard to achieve my goals and live my dreams…Mom I did it. I couldn’t have done it without you. You gave me every opportunity to succeed. You encouraged me, You wiped my tears, you disciplined me when I needed it. You are the best mother a girl can ask for. Mom, I’ve made it! “Wrote the young woman after receiving the admission letter from the Heersink School.

Alena Analeigh Wicker, one of our #HBCUSTEMQueens has just become the youngest person EVER to be accepted into medical school. She will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. Her accomplishments don’t end there!

In social networks, her mother is her main support and, in addition, she encourages the rest of the girls to fight for their dreams. “If I could say one thing to another girl who is like me: never stop believing, don’t give up on your dreams just because someone tells you ‘no’. And although it seems impossible, it is not, and I am the proof that you can do whatever you set your mind and heart on.”

Now, after being admitted, the young woman has confessed that she wants to specialize in viral immunology and later dedicate herself to primary care in her country. “I have a huge heart and passion for my community and for advocating for health care for underrepresented communities and communities of color,” she added in an interview with USA Today.