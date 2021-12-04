A 13-year-old boy was stabbed in front of friends and friends: a 13-year-old was arrested

Stabbed before teachers And class mates. This is what happened at the Manchester Academy in Moss Side, in Manchester, around 9.40 am yesterday: a boy he was 14 years old stabbed in front of teachers and classmates, horrified.

According to the Sun, the aggressor And entered in the school and has attacked the boy while holding a examination. Transported of urgency in the hospital, the victim reported serious injuries, but it is not life threatening.

One arrested 13 year old schoolboy on charges of assault e possession of an object with blades. Together with him, I also took two boys aged 13 and 12.

“There police She was called around 9:40 this morning to report a stabbing at Manchester Academy, Moss East Lane, Manchester, a police spokesperson said. The services of emergency and a 14 year old pupil was brought in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be dangerous ».

