A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by multiple people. When she tried to report, a police officer would have raped her

New Delhi (CNN) — A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped by four men in India was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh confirmed on Wednesday that a police officer had been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, which has sparked outrage in India with many accusing the police of helping to perpetuate a systematic culture of sexual violence.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a senior opposition politician in India’s Congress, wrote: “If police stations are not safe for women, where will they go to report?”

An investigation into the alleged incident at a police station in Lalitpur state district is ongoing. After his arrest, the agent at the center of the prosecution told reporters that he was innocent and called for an independent investigation. All officers who were on duty at the time of the alleged incident have been reprimanded and action will be taken against them if they are found guilty of any offence, according to police.

Separately, four men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping the girl in April, according to police. The girl had allegedly been taken to the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh, where she was raped and held for four days, police said. A woman has also been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, police say.

They have also been accused of breaking existing Indian laws to protect minority castes, police say. The five have not been formally charged.

The girl belonged to the Dalit community in India, the additional superintendent (chief) of the Lalitpur police, Girijesh Kumar, told CNN on Thursday. The accused police officer was also a Dalit, Kumar said.

The alleged incident is the latest in a series of high-profile crimes against women and minority groups across India, exemplifying what critics denounce as pervasive misogyny and support for patriarchal values.

According to the latest figures from the National Crime Records Bureau of India, more than 28,000 cases of alleged sexual assault against minors were reported in 2020. But campaigners believe the true figure is much higher, since in other countries, rapes often go unreported.

In a statement on Wednesday, India’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) described this month’s alleged incident as a “violation of human rights.”

Caste-based violence against women and girls

India’s 2,000-year-old caste system classifies Hindus at birth, defining their status in society, what jobs they can do and whom they can marry.

It was officially abolished in 1950, but the social hierarchy still exists in many parts of the Hindu-majority nation.

Dalits make up about 201 million of India’s 1.3 billion people, according to government figures. They have been called “untouchables” in the past and continue to experience rampant discrimination, sexual violence and assault.

A litany of violent crimes and sexual attacks against Dalit women and girls has caused outrage in recent years.

In August last year, four men, including a Hindu priest, were accused of raping and killing a 9-year-old Dalit girl in the Indian capital of Delhi.

This incident occurred after the September 2020 gang rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. Just a month earlier, another 13-year-old Dalit girl was raped and killed in the state.

In 2019, two Dalit children were reportedly beaten to death after defecating in the open. And in 2018, a 13-year-old girl from a lower caste was beheaded in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, allegedly by a higher caste assailant.

Opposition activists and politicians say the crimes reflect an atmosphere of hatred, fueled in part by a rise in hardline Hindu nationalism.

According to a 2020 report by the non-governmental organization Equality Now, ruling castes use sexual violence to oppress Dalit women and girls.

Their research found that Dalit women and girls in the northern state of Haryana are often denied access to justice in cases of sexual violence due to the “prevailing culture of impunity, particularly when perpetrators are from a dominant caste.” .

The organization called on the government to ensure greater police accountability and effective law enforcement to protect caste-based minorities.

In March 2020, then-Junior Home Office Member G. Kishan Reddy said in a written response to parliament that the government was “committed to ensuring the protection” of marginalized castes. He added that the laws had been amended in 2015 to strengthen both preventive and punitive measures for crimes against Dalits.